As our communities are reopening and returning to pre-COVID operations we would like to remind our patients that COVID-19 is still a major health risk. We are encouraging our communities to continue to practice safe measures to slow the spread of COVID-19.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) new guidelines, fully vaccinated people can resume activities without wearing a mask or physically distancing. However, these recommendations do not apply in a healthcare setting. Summit Healthcare’s policy on masks follows the CDC’s current guidelines that state all vaccinated and non-vaccinated people must wear a mask in a healthcare setting. As stated in the Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s (OSHA) COVID-19 Emergency Temporary Standard (ETS), face masks worn must be of medical-grade; cloth masks are no longer permitted in our facilities. If you do not have a medical-grade mask one will be provided to you upon entrance. Patients and visitors must also undergo a short screening when entering a Summit Healthcare facility. This includes a brief questionnaire and a temperature reading.
These policies are in effect at all Summit Healthcare facilities which includes the Main Hospital, Outpatient Pavilion, Outpatient Surgery Center and Cancer Center. Restrictions are also in place at Summit Healthcare outlying clinics which include Snowflake Medical Center, all Summit Healthcare Family Medicine clinics (Snowflake-Taylor, Bison, St. Johns, Eagar, Show Low, Pinetop-Lakeside and Holbrook), Podiatry and Behavioral Wellness Clinic.
(4) comments
Any suggestions on where to buy medical grade masks? All the ones sold in local stores state "Not Medical grade" on the packages.
says they will provide them, hopefully at no cost!
Would a safety respirator with filters that protect against viruses be acceptable? I have one. I asked a local fireman in Mesa AZ if it would protect and he said yes it would. You might want to consider one of those. They ARE reusable, and you can spray the outside of each filter with Lysol to kill any bugs that the filter might not stop.
I bought my respirator at a local Home Depot store,
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.