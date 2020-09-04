Hugh Grinnell, a 30-year summer resident of the White Mountains, has written a book published in March by the Arcadia Publishing Company.
The book is titled: “The Father of Glacier National Park.” The “father” is a distant cousin of Hugh’s, George Bird Grinnell, who died before Hugh was born.
“Bird” Grinnell was invited to go hunting and fishing in the Rocky Mountains of Northwest Montana in 1885. While there he discovered a huge glacier. Because of this unexpected discovery, Bird returned annually for 14 years to explore, discover, climb and map the area where he discovered and named 40 geological features. He then led the effort to create Glacier National Park in 1910.
Hugh wrote the book using his cousin’s exploration field journals from 1885 to 1898 and his 49 published articles about his explorations and discoveries. The book is essentially a history book told by the man who made the history, because Hugh has compiled the book using Bird’s own words in more than 50% of the book.
Kim’s Hallmark in Pinetop will sponsor Hugh in a Meet The Author event on Saturday, Sept. 5, where Hugh will personalize each book and then autograph and date them. The event will be outside and presented at 10:30 and 11 a.m. and again at 1:30 and 2 p.m. Each 30-minute event will be preceded by a short in-costume presentation.
Social distancing will be followed. Kim’s Hallmark is located at 576 E. White Mountain Blvd. in Pinetop.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.