WHITE MOUNTAIN LAKE — The public is invited to meet some of the White Mountains' most amazing authors at Claire’s Corner on Saturday, Nov. 20 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Currently slated to attend are:

  • Paula F Winskye, whose 23 novels include the Tony Wagner mystery series and the Randy McKay mysteries.
  • Fantasy writer Jonathan Pembroke, author of the “Holly Sisters Trilogy.”
  • Leslie Baker writes humor/opinion and has published three collections of her work.
  • Biography/historical fiction writer Myra Larsen will offer the anthology “Raw Voices.”
  • Kathleen Osbourne, science fiction/romance writer will also present anthologies— “Tolerance and Autumn.”
  • Romance author Betsy Love will have a number of her titles.
  • David Gilmore, author of historical suspense set during World War II, “Operation Blue Sapphire.”
  • Mary Martin, children’s book author.

Additional local authors may be added up to the day of the event.

Claire’s Corner 77 Swap Meet is located at 7863 White Mountain Lake Road, approximately four minutes from Heart of the Mountain Pet Resort.

The author event will take place inside the steel building. Books may be purchased or ordered on site.

