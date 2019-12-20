Mellen pleads guilty to manslaughter

HOLBROOK — Accused murderer James Mellen Sr. pleaded guilty to manslaughter a Class 2 Felony, in the Navajo County Superior Court last Monday. Mellen was indicted for first degree murder by a grand jury July 2, 2019. Authorities say he shot to death his 58-year-old son, James Mellen Jr. on June 28, at their home in the 2100 block of West Woods Drive in Overgaard.
Mellen Sr. is 85 years old. The government alleges that Mellen shot his son while the son was either in bed or sleeping. Another son, Raymond Mellen, described in court filings as the victims' representative, told The Independent in July that the deceased was an abusive drunk who mistreated his father and sponged off of him. This month, the parties reached a resolution and Judge Dale P. Nielson accepted the plea.
Monday’s change of plea hearing came in the middle of a very busy docket. The matter was set for 9 a.m. but in the press of court business, Mellen’s matter was called a little before 10 a.m. Mellen is a slightly built elderly man with mostly white hair. It seemed a bit of an overkill to have him chained at the wrists and ankles as he sat in the jury box with much younger male detainees.
Show Low Attorney Ronald D. Wood represents Mellen and arrived at the courthouse while Neilson finished up the 8:30 a.m. docket. Wood briefly spoke with his client in the jury box but they both went into a private room; an armed detention sergeant open the door for them. The judge called the case, but Wood asked for more time because his client had sent to Wood a letter which Wood had not received yet. At that point, Wood assured the court and the prosecutor that the plea would proceed.
When the matter got underway at about 10:15 a.m., the shackled Mellen stood at the defense table while Nielson began the required advisements. When he finished, Mellen said in a clear voice “I didn’t hear a word you said.” That’s when Mellen, Wood and prosecutor Joel Ruechel all “approached the bench,” as they say, and Judge Nielson started over.
As is typical in a plea proceeding, the judge reviewed the plea agreement on the record, explained the range of sentence for the charge (seven to 21 years in prison) and satisfied himself that Mellen was proceeding “knowingly, intelligently and voluntarily.” The agreement calls for 10 years in prison, one-half a year less than the “presumptive” sentence for that charge. Judge Nielson remarked that he had read the grand jury transcripts, that there was a factual basis for the plea, and accepted it. Mellen could be eligible for early release after serving 85% of the sentence. He also should get credit for the time he has already spent in jail, around six months.
Present in court was the designated victim advocate, believed to be Raymond Thomas. He quietly wept at one point and told the judge that the victims didn’t want Mellen prosecuted to begin with. He told the court that even with 15% off of a 10 year sentence, that eight and one half years would be a life sentence because his dad is “getting worse every day.”
When the proceeding ended, Mellen joined the other five shackled prisoners as they filed out of the courtroom. One young detainee said to Raymond Mellen as he passed that the young man “will look after your pop.”
Both Mellen’s attorney and Navajo County Attorney Brad Carlyon declined comment. Sentencing is set for Jan. 21, 2020.
