SHOW LOW — The Show Low Shines project that Show Low Main Street has organized has been helping downtown Show Low merchants decorate their businesses for the holidays.
On Nov. 21, a volunteer team from BDW Painting offered to help Show Low Main Street — help other local, small businesses get their Christmas lights up.
“We, of course, believe this to be a noteworthy event as a demonstration of goodwill among local merchants,” said Show Low Main Street representative Julia Edens. “On behalf of the Show Low Main Street board, we want to share a big, warm thank you to the volunteers from BDW Painting.”
BDW employees Ian and Brittney DuPeire and Zephiah Sumpter donated their time and energy on a busy Saturday. They hung holiday lights for several local merchants who requested assistance with the task.
Show Low Main Street still encourages local merchants to light up their storefronts this year as part of Show Low Shines.
“It’s a simple way to come together and embrace each other with a demonstration of the enduring spirit of Show Low,” says Edens. “We view this a a way of giving each other a reassuring and supportive ‘hug’ at the end of a very challenging year.”
Edens added that, over the years, the Show Low Main Street committee has witnessed how “this amazing city pulls together and supports each other in difficult times. This year we are unable to get together physically, but we can ‘shine’ our love and support and share it with the whole community.”
For more information about Show Low Main Street, visit their website at
www.showlowmainstreet.org or follow them on Facebook at ShowLowMainStreet.
