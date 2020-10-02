SHOW LOW – The City of Show Low has been notified by the United States Air Force that they are scheduled to conduct military training exercises with three C-17 airplanes on Tuesday, Oct. 6, at approximately 7 p.m., and Monday, Oct. 12, at approximately 8 p.m. for about an hour each evening just north of the Show Low Regional Airport.
The C-17 is a very large military cargo plane measuring 174 feet long, with a wingspan of almost 170 feet, and is capable of transporting massive quantities of supplies or troops at a moment’s notice.
Noise from the C-17s could be very loud and possibly within hearing distance of Show Low during the training exercises.
