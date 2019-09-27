Minor earthquake reported in Apache County

APACHE COUNTY — An earthquake registering 3.1 on the Richter Scale occurred 14.9 miles north-northwest of St. Johns at around midnight Sept. 23.
According to the US Geological Survey, the event was documented by the Tucson seismology station and occurred about 5 kilometers underground.
It’s unclear how many area residents may have felt the minor quake. No damage is known to have been reported.
“It felt like when a hard microburst suddenly hits the side of the house, or a big construction truck goes rumbling by you from 3 feet away,” said St. Johns resident and contributing reporter Amber Shepard.
Earthquakes are uncommon in the region, according to data on earthquake track.com. The most recent earthquakes near St. Johns include a 3.6 magnitude quake in Laguna, New Mexico three years ago and two quakes in Morenci, both seven years ago; one was 3.5 and the other measured 3.6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.