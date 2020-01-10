Missing man found deceased

PINETOP — On Jan. 7, Navajo County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a missing person. Robert Pennell was last seen near the Hon-Dah hotel Jan. 3, where he was observed walking from the hotel.
NCSO and members of the Navajo Search and Rescue along with the White Mountain Sheriff’s Posse located Pennell, who was deceased. At this time there is no established cause of death, however it appears to be noncriminal in nature. NCSO continues to investigate.
Sheriff Clouse and NCSO send their condolences to the family. However, would like to remind the public to be aware of the weather conditions prior to going outdoors this time of year.
