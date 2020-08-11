SPRINGERVILLE — Beau Jordon Watnick, 40, of Springerville, Arizona is missing. He was last seen July 16, 2020 in the early morning hours at his residence in Springerville.
Beau is described as being 5’10”, 170 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.
The vehicle he had been driving was found in the Wagon Wheel area of Navajo County on July 17 and an older red and white Suburban-style vehicle was seen in the same area at the same time.
If you have any information please contact the Navajo County Sheriff at 928-524-4050 or the Springerville Police Department at 928-333-4240.
Source: MPIA message board and https://www.facebook.com/NCSO.AZ.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.