Mobile Mobile Auto Glass headed to Auto Glass Olympics

Mountain Mobile Auto Glass & Tint employees will be heading to San Antonio next week to compete in the World Wide Auto Glass Olympics. Back row, from left, Andrew Lofgren, Ethan Whiting, Jaryl Austin, Kevin Kerr, Nate Brown and Caden Chlarson. Front, Terry Sibley, left, and Chris James.

 Submitted photo

Seven employees from White Mountain Auto Glass & Tint and General Manager Kevin Kerr are prepping daily for the World Wide Auto Glass Olympics next week in San Antonio.

The 11th annual Auto Glass Week from Sept. 14-16 at the Henry B. González Convention Center is held for those who install, replace and/or calibrate auto glass, and is an event at which people in the industry go and network, learn and compete.

