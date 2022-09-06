Mobile Mobile Auto Glass headed to Auto Glass Olympics

Mountain Mobile Auto Glass & Tint employees will be heading to San Antonio next week to compete in the World Wide Auto Glass Olympics. Back row, from left, Andrew Lofgren, Ethan Whiting, Jaryl Austin, Kevin Kerr, Nate Brown and Caden Chlarson. Front, Terry Sibley, left, and Chris James.
Seven employees from White Mountain Auto Glass & Tint and General Manager Kevin Kerr are prepping daily for the World Wide Auto Glass Olympics next week in San Antonio.
The 11th annual Auto Glass Week from Sept. 14-16 at the Henry B. González Convention Center is held for those who install, replace and/or calibrate auto glass, and is an event at which people in the industry go and network, learn and compete.
“The point is that it is where we get to improve our skills and transfer it on to our customers,” Kerr said.
Kerr knows the value of competition. In 2016 he entered his first auto glass competition. Although he did not walk away with a win that year, it provided him with insight and tools to improve at his profession. In 2017 he entered again and made the finals – the first finalist for Arizona. In 2018 he entered again and finished second place in the small-company division.
This year Kerr will not be a participant in the competition but will attend as Mountain Mobile’s general manager and coach to his seven employees.
“I feel like a proud dad like when they are about to go to compete at a state championship. It is time to be a coach – to coach up, give confidence and be their No. 1 cheerleader and bring a championship to Arizona,” said Kerr.
For weeks now the daily drill at Mountain Mobile each morning is a mock competition for the technicians. It is practice, practice and more practice for 80 minutes, the benchmark time used for windshields in the competition.
Kerr said the Auto Glass Olympic organizers bring in cars from rental companies and line them up as cars would be lined up in a showroom. They enlist different organizations to act as proctors or customers for the competition. The proctor sets up about 10 feet away from the contestant with about four pages of things they are to judge the technician on.
The Auto Glass Week press kit says that technicians are tested and evaluated on their auto glass skills step-by-step. Points are awarded to each contestant for safety and product knowledge, time, technical skills, customer skills and overall performance.
A person must qualify in order to compete.
The technicians will actually go to a tech meeting when they arrive in San Antonio to be apprised of all the rules.
“They even judge you on your attire – shirts, workable pants, steel-toed shoes and safety equipment. We have nice polo shirts with our logo,” said Kerr.
The annual auto glass event empowers companies and their employees in the industry to become the best that they can be.
Customer service is a big part of the competition. Kerr said the proctors ask the technicians questions while they are performing, and how they answer those questions is very important. It is part of the point system.
“It is not just about winning, but learning and getting better for our customers,” said Kerr.
The monetary awards, however, are an incentive, and each year the purse has increased.
Kerr said that when he went in 2018, there were competitors from all over the world.
Nonetheless, he is putting his employees up against the best of the best because he believes they are.
The five technicians entered in the auto glass competition are Caiden Chlarson, Nate Brown, Andrew Lofgren, Jaryl Austin and Ethan Whiting.
This will be the third competition for Brown.
The window tint competition has two contenders from Mountain Mobile, Terry Sibley and Chris James.
According to Kerr, Sibley, who will turn 65 on the day of the competition, “will be the oldest competitor ever.” And James, who is Navajo and Apache, will be the first Native American to compete.
The teams will depart the White Mountains for San Antonio on Monday with high hopes of returning at the end of Auto Glass Week as champions.
