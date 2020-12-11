SHOW LOW — Not one, but two Navajo County Sheriff’s Office deputies got the chance to help bring a new life into the world just weeks before Christmas.
As 28-year-old NCSO deputy Bo Zajac was patrolling the highway between Snowflake-Taylor and Show Low Wednesday, Dec. 2, he noticed a driver speeding and made a routine traffic stop.
Now it is common knowledge among members of law enforcement that “routine” traffic stops are among the most dangerous encounters police have with others in some cases.
This encounter was far from that kind of dangerous and really more of an emergency.
A 36-year-old mother of four named Mindy Dixon was in the car driven by her husband Mason, 39, and Mindy was about to give birth to their fifth child.
Mason told deputy Zajac he did not think there was enough time to call for an ambulance to come get Mindy and take her to Summit Healthcare in Show Low to have the baby.
He told Zajac he just wanted to keep going to get her there as soon as possible because she was deep into labor.
So Deputy Zajac, (who was met by fellow NCSO deputy Shayna Trusty, 31) without lights or sirens and at a safe speed escorted Mason and Mindy into Show Low.
But they did not make it all the way to Summit Healthcare before a new life, Joselyn Dixon, born Dec. 2, 2020 decided she was coming into the world hospital or not.
Because it all happened so suddenly, Mindy actually delivered her daughter herself in the parking lot of the Chase Bank next to Cattlemen’s Steakhouse on the corner of the Deuce of Clubs and White Mountain Road.
Once it was determined that Mindy and Joselyn appeared to be OK under the circumstances, the escort continued its way to Summit Healthcare where mom and baby were handed over to be checked out.
Both were doing well when last checked on Monday, Dec. 7.
Both Zajac and Trusty have been on the job with the NCSO for a year and half.
Just goes to show you that in the middle of what some have called the worst year they can remember, there is plenty to be joyful about and for which to be grateful.
