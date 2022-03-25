HOLBROOK — Brandon Toney, now 23, shot and killed his mother at a residence in Sun Valley on Oct. 22, 2020, and shot a male family member who survived the shooting after extensive medical treatment.
On Monday, March 21, he signed a plea agreement declaring himself guilty but insane. He faces either a life sentence, which is actually 25 years, or a “natural life sentence,” meaning just that.
Since the case started, the parties in this case have been largely occupied with the issue of Toney’s competence to stand trial and/or whether he was GEI, meaning guilty except insane, which is Arizona’s version of the insanity defense.
Toney was evaluated for both conditions and though medical/psychiatric treatment of an inmate is not public record, court records indicate that he at one time was deemed not to be competent enough to understand the process and assist his lawyer in the defense of the case, which is the definition of competency.
However, through treatment at a facility in Yavapai County with whom Navajo County contracts, Toney was “restored to competence” and on Monday pleaded guilty-but-insane to first degree murder in the Navajo County Superior Court and to aggravated assault against the male family member.
Competency applies to the here and now; the insanity defense focuses on the accused’s condition at the time of the crime. It can be inferred from the guilty-except-insane plea that Toney was indeed insane at the time of the murder, and on Monday was competent to enter into the plea agreement.
Guilty except insane
The plea of guilty-except-insane is no get-out-of-jail-free card anymore in Arizona; the Legislature changed the law after public outrage at the 1981 acquittal of restaurateur Steven Steinberg, of the then hip eatery B.B. Singers along Central Avenue in Phoenix.
Steinberg killed his wife, Elana, in 1981 by stabbing her 26 times. Under the old law, Steinberg’s defense was that he was sleepwalking when he stabbed her and he therefor did not understand the nature of his actions — the then definition of insanity.
According to the book “Death of a Jewish American Princess,” a Random House publication by Shirley Frondorf, Steinberg’s legal defense portrayed his wife as an overpowering “Jewish American princess” whose temperament and excessive spending caused the husband to develop the “abnormality” of sleepwalking. Steinberg was found not guilty and walked out of court a free man.
Nowadays, a person who pleads guilty-except-insane, or is found to be so by a jury, is committed to a “secure mental health facility” until they are no longer insane at which time they are moved to regular prison to serve the remainder of the sentence.
For murdering his mother, Toney could get 25 years, called a life sentence, but the court could sentence him to a “natural life sentence” meaning just that — he’ll be in prison as long as he is alive.
The range of sentence of the aggravated assault charge for shooting the male carries a presumptive sentence of 10½ years. The sentences will run concurrently, meaning that while Toney is serving one sentence, he will simultaneously be serving the second one as well; in short, 25 years total for a life sentence less any available off-sets.
Toney was scheduled to be sentenced on Monday after the plea, but digital court records about his sentence have not been updated as of press time. Once available, they will be reported.
The shootings
In an initial press release on the day of the incident, Navajo County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Tori Gorman said in a press release that the double shooting happened at approximately 10:16 a.m. at a residence in Sun Valley (just outside of Holbrook) and that 911 operators started getting calls about shots fired around that time.
“A Navajo County Sheriff’s Auxiliary volunteer was on routine patrol, headed towards the Sun Valley area, when the SAV saw a vehicle matching the description given for the suspect (Toney). The SAV advised the Holbrook Police Department, who initiated a traffic stop and apprehended (Toney) south of Holbrook on State Route 77,” Gorman stated in the press release.
The victim, Toney’s mother, 49, (identified in court filings as “A.T.”) was found deceased at the scene at a residence in Sun Valley and the man Toney shot was identified as Timothy Toney, a Navajo County corrections officer, who apparently returned to his job there after a stay in a Flagstaff hospital.
Toney was booked into the Navajo County Jail in Holbrook after being apprehended a mere six minutes after the first 911 call came in, according to an email to the Independent from the sheriff’s office. During the pendency of the case, Toney was not listed as an inmate in the Navajo County Jail; rather he was held in Apache County.
It is possible that the fact that the alleged surviving victim is a corrections officer in Navajo County is the reason for that. Toney started with the NCSO in 1997 as a temporary detention officer and transitioned to full time in June 2001, stated Gorman.
