PINETOP-LAKESIDE — The multi-agency Major Crimes Apprehension Taskforce was featured in a segment of a Show Low City Council meeting on Feb. 15 and Chief Deputy of the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office Brian Swanty reviewed with the council some of the activities of MCAT, including the recent arrest of a 13-year-old Blue Ridge Junior High School student for making threats. What the treats were have not been disclosed.
This incident follows a horrendous beating of a student allegedly by others students which allegedly happened off-campus, at Show Low Lake on August 8. The victim in that case was transported to the valley for an hours-long surgery during which his jaw was wired shut. He was allegedly lured to the lake by a female and was pounced on by two BRHS boys.
With regard to the arrest of the threat suspect last week, Sgt. Tom Adduci of the Pinetop Lakeside Police Department promptly responded to an inquiry and wrote: “The Pinetop-Lakeside Police Department responded to Blue Ridge Junior High School regarding a student making threats. During the course of this investigation, PLPD arrested a 13-year-old student.
This latest threat incident follows a protest by parents and students who demonstrated their outrage at the fact that the alleged perpetrators of the August 8 lake beating were still enjoying extra-curricular privileges at Blue Ridge High School like participating in sports. One protestor’s sign read: “Mr. Wright, make it Right.” The superintendent of the district is one Dr. Michael Wright, a political functionary who didn’t respond to emails from the Independent sent this week, including an inquiry about whether BRUSD students are safe there.
With regard to the August incident, the last time the Show Low Police Department had any information for the readers was an email that said that the incident was still under investigation. It might be noted that the victim in the beating case, adult Joey Jaurique, has been enjoined by court order from the Pinetop Lakeside Justice Court and ordered to have no contact with a certain boy who alleged that Jaurique had threatened the boy with a gun on August 8, the date Jaurique was allegedly set upon and injured. Jaurique asked for a hearing to refute the allegations, but later withdrew the request, according to that court. Exactly what connection that allegation has to the Show Low Lake incident remains unknown but it makes for a more complicated state of affairs than merely a group of students getting into an altercation.
No charges in adult court have been filed against the alleged perps in the beating case. If prosecution was declined, or if charges were brought in juvenile court, there would be no public information about it. Sources at the Navajo County Attorney’s Office cannot comment except to say that the results of the investigation had been submitted to that office, but sent back to SLPD for more details. If indeed charges are filed and served on anyone in regard to August 8 case, charged as adults that is, that office will issue a press release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.