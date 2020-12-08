ST. JOHNS—Raul Antonio Ochoa III, 45 of St. Johns has been charged with attempting to murder his 62-year-old mother on Oct. 19 by allegedly beating her with a wooden cane.
The charge is a Class 2 Felony. He was also charged with two counts of aggravated assault, one for seriously injuring her; the other for using a dangerous instrument, the cane, in the alleged assault. Both are Class 3 Felonies. The complaint filed by the Apache County Attorney’s Office also charged Ochoa with damaging windows of the Saint John the Baptist Catholic Church and resisting arrest, Class 6 Felonies.
The complaint also alleges three misdemeanors against Ochoa, the theft of “white sheets or cloth” belonging to the church, a simple assault against a second person, alleged to be a domestic violence offense, and disorderly conduct. They also allege that Ochoa has prior felony convictions, one for child abuse in Navajo County, but the complaint lists the date of the offense as March 21, 2002 and the date of sentence as March 21, 2002. If that is true, and not a typo, it appears to be the fastest criminal case in state history. Ochoa is presumed by law to be innocent.
Details are still scarce, but St. Johns Police report that he was spotted leaving a residence with a cane and saying that he had murdered his mother. Ochoa allegedly made statements “that his mother had the devil in her and he was getting it out of her,” according to police.
Court documents stated that the victim was found by a neighbor with “multiple injuries to her head and body and appeared to have lost large amounts of blood.” She was rushed to a hospital in the Valley and spent the next 10 days there. Authorities have served a subpoena on the hospital seeking her medical records.
St. Johns police officers soon after arrested Ochoa on Highway 191 and 1st East Street. He still had the cane, refused officers’ commands and had to be zapped with a taser. At the time, Ochoa was on leave from his job as a power plant mechanic for Salt River Project where he had worked for 19 years. During his first three court appearances he told the court that he was in the process of hiring private counsel. On Nov. 25, Robert J. Campos of Robert J. Campos and Associates, P.L.C. filed a notice of appearance. The firm’s web site lists Campos of Phoenix as having 32 years of experience as a lawyer, a certified specialist in criminal law, and former felony prosecutor.
Ochoa’s next court date is December 12.
