PINETOP-LAKESIDE — The idea to build a fully American with Disabilities Act-compliant trail in the Mountain Meadow Recreation Complex began in 2020.
The new trail appeared blocked during the COVID-19 pandemic and many Pinetop-Lakeside leaders thought their July 2020 grant application fell on deaf ears and through the cracks.
Thursday night that important project got back on track as the Arizona State Parks Recreational Trail Program finally approved their $80,000 grant application.
The entire project is valued at just under $337,000, with the town of PTLS matching the grant with $257,000 in volunteer and staff labor on the project and some cash.
The project will build 492 feet of concrete sidewalk that will connect to existing sidewalks that connect to the park. Also 6,906 feet of asphalt pathway will create an ADA-compliant perimeter around the Mountain Meadow Recreation Complex.
Mountain Meadow Recreation Complex is adjacent to the Woodland Lake Park Track, which encompasses seven miles of hiking and mountain-biking area. It is also a great place to view wildlife.
The PTLS town council unanimously voted to approve the project Thursday evening during their regularly scheduled meeting.
In other action Thursday, the PTLS town council approved:
• A proclamation declaring this Native American Heritage Month.
• Extending a landscaping maintenance agreement with Bloom Nursery — It’s Magic Landscape & Design, Inc. for $73,620 annually.
• The acceptance of the Nov. 2 special election, in which voters denied the construction of a recreational vehicle (RV) park.
Jim Headley is a lifelong journalist and photojournalist and served as a reporter and editor in Nebraska, Wyoming and Kansas for more than three decades before coming to Arizona. Reach the Editor at jheadley@wmicentral.com
