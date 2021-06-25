SHOW LOW — Years ago there was a television show some may recall called “The Life and Times of Grizzly Adams” and in it, one of the lovable characters constantly complained about the greenhorns.
A greenhorn is an untrained or inexperienced person or a newcomer. Only with time and experience does one graduate to the status of a local.
It is dry up here
One thing about mountain life no one expects is dry air. Be sure to keep plenty of water and moisturizer on hand and maybe even a bedside humidifier.
Leave no trace – Pack it in, pack it out – Prevent fires
Think about it. It would be highly offensive if someone were to walk though someone’s home and drop banana peels in the bathtub and trash the floors. The forest is home to many species of animals seen and unseen and they would appreciate a bit of consideration from their guests.
Fires need to be attended and completely extinguished. If something, anything, needs to be burned, a permit is mandatory.
Hummingbirds
Hummingbirds are one of the most rewarding things of mountain life. Like clockwork, they arrive in the spring and stay until their food source dries up. Bring the feeders in when the temperatures drop.
Regarding feeders — there is a right way to do that too — a fail-proof recipe. Take 1 cup sugar and add 4 cups of tap water (boiled to remove any impurities) and to help dissolve the sugar. Allow to cool and fill the feeder about a third of the way and seal the remaining sugar water in a jar and refrigerate for up to a week. Try to keep the feeder in a shaded area, if at all possible and replace the sugar water every two days to prevent sickening the birds with mold growth. And resist the urge to add red dye, as it is extremely harmful to them.
Mountain time is a real thing
Everything runs slower on mountain time. Everything.
The speed limits are lower for a reason. One never knows when an elk or a deer might step into the road and cause a wreck. Slow down.
Barbecue is a lifestyle
Better read up on the lingo, because it will come up in conversation. Even vegans grill up here.
Wildlife are not pets
Bears have learned that the presence of humans means food, so eliminate the risk an unpleasant encounter with the local bear by keeping trash sealed up until trash day. And it wouldn’t be a bad idea to carry bear repellent, especially at night.
Keep all trash inside a secured area until collection day. If that’s not possible, keep food waste in a bag in the freezer and place those in the trash as close to collection time as possible.
• If you’ll be out of town or are a weekend visitor, ask a neighbor to place your trash out on collection day.
• Take bird feeders down at night.
• Keep pet food inside or remove all uneaten food.
To report nuisance wildlife such as bears, call the nearest Arizona Game and Fish Department regional office during weekday business hours. The Pinetop Regional Office’s phone number is 928-367-4281.
Sunscreen
The need for sunscreen cannot be stressed enough. The sun’s rays are also closer, so be sure to always slather on the sunscreen when outdoors for more than a few minutes.
Four-season living
Some actually live here all year and contrary to what seems to be a common belief, they really do not appreciate strangers walking through their yards, sitting on their decks and eating their watermelon. True story!
Mountain living takes an adjustment, but it is worth the effort and greenhorns can become locals in no time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.