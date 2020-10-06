Movie production team scouts locations

PINETOP-LAKESIDE — Before we hear the words made famous by legendary filmmaker D.W. Griffith, “Lights, Camera, Action!,” all the pre-production work behind the scenes for a film has been completed.
And, scouting out a location, though it sounds like an easy job, is one of the most important things that set the tone for a movie. On Sept. 29, the director, set designer, a producer and lead producer Martina Webster of DarMar Production, LLC, scouted out locations for “Hashtag Blessed the Movie” and secured the sites for December’s filming.
Webster already had lined up sites for the team to consider, and with the movie being a Christmas movie, and the season being Fall with no White Mountain snow present, the magic of visualization was at work.
The story-line, written by Webster’s daughter Dalea Faulkner, who is also co-producer, chose the name of the town where the movie takes place as Amber Light Valley. The name itself conjures up a scene that could resemble many places in the White Mountains.
Director of the movie, Stephanie McBain, who was nominated for Best Director at GIFF and has subsequently written and directed two feature films, was pleased with the results of the scouting expedition.
“Our location scout was a huge success,” said McBain. “It felt like we were in Amber Light Valley or what our writer Dalea Faulkner imagined it to be. I love location scouting because it’s exciting to actually see the pieces come together, plus the excitement and support of the town created an amazing environment for our creativity to flow. Their willingness to let us film at their venue is also a blessing — very different experience than in Los Angeles. This town is perfect for the film and the people are fantastic! I can’t wait to be back to visit and to shoot Hashtag Blessed.”
Though there were many places that fit scenes in the movie, the team settled on the locations for “Hashtag Blessed,” and are already looking ahead to future filming in the White Mountains using some of the locations they scouted on this visit.
Webster, who is fulfilling her dream of producing this film, said, “I am so incredibly humbled by the welcome we received. The locations and the willingness of our local folks to help make this Christmas movie come true is simply magical.”
Magical indeed, for Webster lives and breathes Christmas each year, decorating to the max. One could say this is her personal Christmas present.
“For “Hashtag Blessed The Movie,” said Webster, “we will be using the Antoni House, the home of a local family; the WME Theatre, donated by the Croney family; Wine Mountains, donated by Jay and Debra Zucker and Johnny and Dee’s Picnic Basket, donated by Johnny and Dee Johnson. Summit Health Care is generously letting us use a room that looks like a hospital location. Country Court’s event hall’s side entrance will be used as a grocery store front and the county is blocking off a street for us to shoot the driving scenes, and we will be filming the Show Low Christmas Parade thanks to the City of Show Low.”
Donated is an important word for an Indie filmmaker. Indie movies, Independent films, cannot compete with the big studios. They raise money through investors and donors and, according to Webster, federal rules prohibit them from advertising for investors. They can, however, have as many donors as will contribute.
Just last month Webster still needed $75,000 in order to get the production team to the Mountain to scout locations. She is down to $15,000 and is still looking for contributors but says she will get the money and this movie will happen. All the locations chosen have donated their home/businesses for filming and will be listed in the credits.
“If I have to, I will do it out of my own pocket,” said Webster. “If we do not do it in December, it will not be picked up until 2022. Most (filmmakers) are finishing so theirs will be ready in April 2021.”
Christina Brown, set designer, said, “It was absolutely amazing how willing all the locations were to work with us. I’m extremely humbled I get to be involved in such a wonderful community as the Show Low and Pinetop-Lakeside area for the shooting of this film. I will work my hardest make all of th ose willing location owners proud of their spot in the film.”
Producer Jessica Stevens was also awed by the scouting experience on the Mountain. “Amazing time, wonderful experience and can’t wait to start filming in this great and supportive community.”
The countdown has begun and the entire production crew will descend on the White Mountains the first fifteen days of December to film. They will also be using many locals in the movie. It is still not too late to make a contribution and have your name among the credits on the big screen for this movie which will be marketed world-wide next year.
More information on the movie can be found at https://www.hashtagblessedthemovie.com and soon we really will hear, “Lights, Camera, Action.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.