Movie production team scouts locations

About the Movie:

"Not all that Glitters is Gold…It’s Christmastime and Jessi is all but excited. She finds herself with comparisonitis in the world of social media. Other women her age just seem to “have it all”, including that engagement ring. Jessi finds herself frustrated over her job at the local big box store, still struggling with the loss of her parents, and drowning in student loan debt. Her Grandma and friends seem to be concerned for her health and well being, and only want Jessi to be happy.

Will Jessi ever see the love that is right in front of her? Will she continue down her dark path of negativity and struggle, or will the magic of Christmas shine light on her future?"