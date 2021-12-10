TUCSON — Blane and Susan Barksdale, ages 58 and 61, have, or are expected to, plead guilty in the Pima County Superior Court to some involvement in the death of arms collector and Susan’s friend, Frank Bligh, 73 in Tucson in April, 2019.
Thereafter, Bligh’s home “exploded” during an arson, and it is alleged that the Barksdales made off with a hundred or so vintage weapons. Blane’s nephew Brent Mallard, 33, has pleaded guilty to the arson. Bligh’s body was never found.
The case gained local interest because the Barksdales allegedly overpowered two transport officers in a van in southern Utah in August 2019 and were on the run for weeks in Apache and/or Navajo County before they were captured again near Punkin Center. They have been held in Pima County on $1 million bonds, each.
The case has been dragging on with Blane sometimes refusing to be transported to the courthouse for hearings, and the parties and court consumed with the issue of whether and to what extent a local media organization can bring cameras into the courthouse. At one point, Blane tried to fire his court appointed lawyer. Court records indicate that Blane was scheduled to plead guilty by way of a plea agreement last Friday, Dec. 3, but it was moved again. Susan is expected to plead guilty today to manslaughter, a Class 2 Felony.
Blane’s nephew, Brent Mallard, 33, was charged with three felonies (neither homicide nor assault) and has pleaded guilty to one count of arson of an occupied structure, a Class 2 Felony; but his September 2019 plea agreement has been sealed. Mallard is on release pending sentencing and it is possible that Mallard made a deal to cooperate with the authorities in prosecuting the Barksdales (the so-called marital privilege prevents them from testifying against eachother.) The nephew was finally set to be sentenced today as well, probably after the prosecutors have Susan’s sentence in the bag.
After Bligh’s death, the theft and arson, the couple allegedly signed the titles to all their vehicles over to a family associate, and registered an RV under another family associate’s name. When the federal authorities found out about that, they charged Blane with felony flight under federal law, or in legal language, “did move and travel in interstate commerce with intent to avoid prosecution;” namely the murder, arson and burglary charges from the Pima County Attorney. The US government ended up dismissing the fugitive charges, but later charged them with two counts of kidnapping the prison officers, and carjacking (see below.)
Once in the federal system, which has vastly more resources than do states, the Barksdales were easily located in New Jersey once Susan had contact with the pawn shop, captured and shipped back to Arizona. But near the Utah border with Arizona, Susan Barksdale is alleged to have faked a medical emergency, and they overpowered two private security guards who were driving them in a van headed for Tucson. It has been reported that the two guards were tied up with their own shoe laces and locked in the van in a remote area. The Washington Post reported that the guards had a firearm, but it was locked up in a compartment in the van; the Barksdales either couldn’t get to it or didn’t know about it, the Post speculated.
It took the guards about three hours to free themselves, say reports. In the meantime, the fugitives then reportedly got hold of a truck in northern Arizona from an acquaintance and eluded searchers for a number of weeks. From Aug. 30 until they were captured on Sept. 13, 2019, the hunt for the Barksdales was focused primarily on remote areas in Apache and Navajo counties, where authorities believed at the time the couple may have had connections. Staff from the local sheriff’s offices assisted the US Marshall’s Service in the search, which garnered national media attention.
“She was the instigator to the whole thing”
On Nov. 10, Susan Barksdale pleaded guilty to one count of manslaughter as Class 2 “non-dangerous” felony—she was originally charged with first degree murder. Under sentencing laws, the designation of the crime as “non-dangerous” as opposed to a dangerous offense, has a significant effect on the sentence available to the judge under Arizona’s sentencing laws. For example, under this arrangement, Barksdale could get anywhere from probation (which could include up to one year in jail, not prison) to 12.5 years in the Department of Corrections. If she pleaded to a “dangerous’ version of a Class 2, absolute minimum sentence would be seven years in prison, topping out at 21 years.
The plea agreement is not yet available and it might contain a minimum prison tern, but that is unknown. During a release hearing in April 2019 Bligh’s brother William told the judge about Susan, who was a “friend” of Bligh. “She was the instigator of the whole thing. The way I look at it.” according to a media report by KGUN in Tucson.
Regarding Barksdale’s nephew Brent Mallard’s pleading guilty to arson, as stated, his sentencing is set for today, as well.
So far, Blane’s agreement is a big unknown. This isn’t his first scrape with the law and considering his age, his walk into a residence in Punkin Center in September 2019 may have been the last time he ever will walk free. It is probable that the federal charges of kidnapping the guards and car jacking will go away after Barksdales are sentenced.
Last month on Nov. 19, Blane’s case came on for a status conference, but according to court records, Blane was “not present,” but his lawyer was and discussed with the court Blane’s “unavailability” at the hearing. The court set Blane’s matter for a change of plea on Dec. 3, last Friday, but the date was changed once again; records show he wasn’t present again on Dec. 3, and the matter has been re-set for Dec. 14. The court has the authority to order Barksdale to be brought into court by armed deputies whether he wants to be there or not.
The Independent will update this story as details unfold.
