Museum receives grant money from Arizona Historical Society

SHOW LOW — Show Low Historical Society Museum has received $870 grant from the Arizona Historical Society. This grant will go to support Silver Creek Railroaders train exhibit.
“We are very excited to receive our fifth grant from the Arizona Historical Society. Education in local history and preservation is important to Arizonans and we look forward to inviting the community to see our permanent railroad exhibit.”
This year, the Arizona Historical Society (AHS) awarded $35,027 in grant funds to 22 museums and historical organizations. These grants support the preservation and exhibition of Arizona history. Projects range from public programming, improvement of exhibitions, collections storage improvements, preservation of artifacts or documents, or equipment to facilitate audience engagement.
