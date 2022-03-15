SHOW LOW — The White Mountain Symphony Orchestra (WMSO) offered two performances of its annual “Music Is...” children’s concert on Thursday, March 3 at the Show Low District Auditorium.
Over 1,300 fourth and fifth grade area students and their teachers attended.
The year’s theme, “Music Is...Magic, Mystery and Miracles.”
In its annual invitation to area schools, WMSO told teachers that “studies have shown that students involved in music programs and in playing an instrument are able to grasp educational concepts quicker and retain them longer and are able to apply themselves more effectively in other aspects of responsibility.”
The “Music Is...” concert was designed by WMSO to educate and inspire intermediate/middle school age children about the instruments in the orchestra and the importance music plays in their daily lives. They hope that attending the concert will encourage the students to participate in music programs offered at their school.
The concert program began with a statement about magic, mystery and miracles: “Throughout time, music has been used to tell magical, mysterious, or miraculous, stories and to portray people and events. Composers use music and the sounds of the orchestra to identify characters, events, and places that feature these magical qualities or that perhaps can’t be explained. Often times, the music is used to stir our imaginations, emotions, and build the mystery.
“Music Is...Magic, Mystery, and Miracles.”
To acquaint the students with the music to be played at the concert, WMSO sent out in advance background information on the composers as well as links to their music. This allowed the students an opportunity to study the composers, listen to their music and learn the story behind the creation of their music.
Some of the pieces chosen this year that perfectly aligned with magic, mystery and miracles included “The Magic Flute,” an opera filled with magical events and fantastical creatures; Leonard Rosenman’s “The Lord Of The Rings” (Main Title March) (1978) which is the story of a hobbit by the name of Frodo Baggins and his journey to find and return a magic ring of power to its origin and rid the world of evil; and the “Harry Potter Symphonic Suite” (2001, 2002) by John Williams whose music was part of the first three Harry Potter movies based on J.K. Rowling’s seven-part story of Harry Potter, a boy wizard.
Students were also invited to draw their interpretation of one of the pieces of the concert music which could be done in pencil, colored pencil, pen, crayon, markers, watercolor or oil paints. The entries were judged by the Arts Alliance of the White Mountains (AAWM) and cash prizes awarded to the top three entries in each concert performance.
AAWM Board President and Gallery Director Meg McDonald introduced the winners at the 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. concerts. The 9 a.m. winners were all from St. Anthony Catholic School. First place was awarded to Anthony Mencada; second place, Vera Woods; and third place Louie Silva.
There were two winners from the 11 a.m. concert, both from Blue Ridge. First place was awarded to Journey Roberts and second place to Haylie Hinsley.
Students were also given an opportunity at the concert to interact with the musicians who came down into the audience and played their instruments and answered student’s questions.
WMSO stated that “several students that have become proficient on their instruments have mentioned that attending the ‘Music Is…’ ” performance inspired and encouraged them to take the step to begin playing a musical instrument.
WMSO is composed of several youth and adult orchestra members.
The WMSO is led by Music Director T. Edward (Ted) Vives, Ph.D. who is originally from Auburn, Alabama. He began music studies at the age of four. His musical interests changed to trombone performance and composition upon entering the public school system. Vives holds bachelor’s degrees in both Composition and Music Education from Florida State University. He also holds a Masters of Music in Composition and Music Theory and a Ph.D. in Music Education from the University of Florida.
More information about WMSO can be found at https://wmso.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.