PINETOP-LAKESIDE — On Jan. 25 an email went out from the Humane Society of the White Mountains (HSWM) under the signature of Executive Director Deena Pace. She gave her notice — not a two week’s notice, but a year’s notice so she can mentor her replacement.
“The main job here is to fund this place,” said Pace. “Failure is not an option. The community needs this place and we need the community to support this place to help these homeless animals.”
The HSWM is in its 52nd year and has experienced many ups and downs but has been steady under Pace’s leadership.
Pace has been at the shelter for 14 years — 11 of those as its director.
“We have come a long way and I want to make sure this is always here, and I believe in my heart it will be here always. I had hoped I would work myself and the others out of a job,” said Pace.
Pace and her board have placed their search on Indeed and have already received a number of resumes. A couple of those are from people who live in the White Mountains.
“The first thing someone needs to be is compassionate. There is not any job here that does not have emotion attached to it,” said Pace. “And, they need to be motivated and business-oriented.”
When the phone rings late at night asking what they should do with a stray they have found, or the alarm goes off, Pace gets the call. Her cell phone number is on everybody’s radar and she wants it that way.
“It is a 24 hour a day job. It is not just a job, it is a calling,” said Pace. “It is not for someone just looking for a paycheck. Ideally, I would like to find someone who is fresh and would like to continue what has been done — a person who has ideas, a vision and a dream and will continue to raise the bar even higher than we have — someone who is here for the animals, the community, our people, the staff, volunteers and the animals.”
The HSWM is a 501 © (3) non profit and has a staff of 18-20 employees and about 50 dedicated volunteers. They have a part time veterinarian, a shelter manager, a thrift store manager, a volunteer coordinator and an experienced bookkeeper.
Their website states that they serve over 1,000 homeless, abandoned, and abused animals a year. Their funding is derived from donations, fundraising and The DOGhouse Thrift Shop.
Last year Pace told the Independent that the cost of caring for the animals at the shelter equates to around $2,000 a day.
They have two major fundraisers each year which benefit HSWM. The first is “Happy Tails.” It is the biggest fundraiser of the year and is one of the most anticipated events by the community and beyond. It was started in 2006 by Mark Sterling and Michelle Carter, owners of High 5 Design, both former HSWM board members. During last year’s pandemic they were not able to hold the event at Charlie Clark’s Orchard but managed to do a modified version of the event on Facebook live, not near as profitable, but part of their dedication to the animals and the community. The event has continued to grow each year and is one of the director’s primary fundraising responsibilities.
The other fundraiser is “Arizona Gives,” an Arizona online giving program for non profits which promotes philanthropy in Arizona. It has proved to be a major infusion of cash for HSWM, and was especially so during the current pandemic.
The primary source of income for HSWM is The DOGhouse Thrift Shop. Every penny customers spend there goes directly to benefit the animals.”
In the email announcement which Pace sent out which was titled, “Important Announcement...” Pace stated, “I have worked with so many amazing people and animals during this time and loved all of it. I continue to be as deeply committed to the goals and mission of this organization as ever. I could not be prouder of all the work and progress we have made together in the past 14 years. Our future is bright for this organization as we continue on our mission.”
Pace has some plans of her own.
“It is going to be different for me. I need to move to the next chapter of my life,” said Pace. “There are things I want to do. My husband and I have our own business, and I work at least 10 hours a day here. But, I will still be the biggest advocate for this place. I will walk away when it is in good hands.”
In jest, but having earned the right to seriously say so, Pace said, “I should not have to find my own replacement, but I am looking for the second best director. Then, I will do the happy dance.” And, it goes without saying that any applicant must love animals.
