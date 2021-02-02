SHOW LOW — A partnership between the Northern Arizona Council on Aging (NACOG) and ChangePoint Integrated Health has expanded the existing transportation program for seniors.
Now, seniors in both southern Navajo County and southern Apache County have transportation options to get where they need to go. That could mean a doctor’s appointment, grocery shopping trip or errand running. They might even be getting out to see family or friends that live in the area.
The service is free and kicked off around January 2018 in southern Navajo County. The initiative began by offering additional public transportation to seniors living in the Snowflake-Taylor area.
“We started with the small service area to be able to gauge how well it would work for seniors in the general public,” said NACOG Mobility Management Planner, Tod Morris of Flagstaff. “We were able to check all the boxes of success early into the program launch in Snowflake and Taylor.
NACOG has the connection with seniors and is well versed in the transportation gaps that sometimes exist for the senior population. The program has been so successful, the decision to expand it into southern Apache County was easy.
Fall of 2020 was when southern Apache County was added to create the expanded service area developed by NACOG and ChangePoint.
“ChangePoint is situated in a unique way to help people in both counties,” said CEO Jeff Oakes. “We provide over a half a million miles per year in transportation to our clients. We have the drivers and the vehicles to meet the transportation needs of seniors.”
Oakes and Morris agreed that a big piece of the overall transportation need is for medical trips. Having this opportunity in the rural regions of Navajo and Apache counties is a win-win for patient and provider.
A transportation option from St. Johns to Show Low is also being developed.
“We are not trying to duplicate services but are tying to fill in the gaps,” said Morris. “Springerville Senior Center has transportation but it maybe not be available to go all the way to Show Low as often as some seniors need it.”
The fact that the transportation program has been so successful in the time of a pandemic is a reflection of the dedication both agencies have to the community.
“Ridership was down across the board with COVID so we knew we wouldn’t see extreme growth but, by the same token, we knew it was important to provide,” said Morris. “We work with the senior centers in each community, distribute brochures, and educate people about the service.”
When it comes to scheduling, NACOG has a transportation manager and a call center that coordinate the trips and the stops.
“We receive the request, we get it on the schedule as soon as possible and we make it happen,” said Oakes.
There are criteria, of course said Morris and Oakes. Passengers have to call and schedule at least 24 hours in advance. This is particularly important during times of inclement weather.
ChangePoint does have handicap accessible vans and four-wheel drive but they still have to plan with safety for the drivers and passengers as the first priority.
“Our main focus now is helping increase the awareness that this service is available in the southern Apache County region,” said Morris.
How it works
Rides will be provided Monday — Friday, 8am — 5pm.
Ride requests must be made at least 24 hours prior to the trip and made during office hours (as shown above).
To reserve a ride, call ChangePoint at 928-537-5315 X 7724 and mention you are calling in regards to the NACOG AAA transportation program. Please leave a message if your call is not answered.
Be prepared to schedule a time for your trip to your desired destination and a time for your return trip.
Note that this is not a taxi service, you may be sharing rides with other members of your community as this is a public transportation service.
If you have questions about your eligibility for the program, contact ChangePoint for more information.
- Please note there is a monthly budget for this program. Therefore, not all transportation requests will be guaranteed. This will be communicated to you when you call ChangePoint.
