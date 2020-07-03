The Northern Arizona Council of Governments (NACOG) Economic Development Council (EDC) is responsible for economic development planning fund distribution for the four counties of Apache, Coconino, Navajo and Yavapai, and the 24 assessed member communities within the NACOG Economic Development District (EDD).
The EDC recently had their Election of Officers for Program Year 2020-21. Mr. Richard Bowen, Senior Vice President/Partner of Genterra Group, Inc., was elected Chairman to the Council. As the company Senior Vice President, Mr. Bowen leads the pursuit of healthcare, research and university development projects for the U.S. Market. He provides leadership support and direction to the development, design, construction, real estate management and capital market teams at Genterra. Mr. Bowen has served on the EDC since 2014 and brings a wealth of experience to the Executive Committee.
Mr. Paul Ramsey was elected as Vice-Chairman for the EDC. Mr. Ramsey is the City Manager for the City of St. Johns. He has been with the City for 20 years, and had previously operated a logging and road construction company in Northern Arizona for 18 years prior to going to work with St. Johns. Mr. Ramsey enjoys fishing and camping in the beautiful White Mountains in his spare time.
Mr. Norman Perry, President of the Yavapai County Industrial Development Authority, was elected Chairman-At-Large. Mr. Perry has been an active member of the EDC for 11 years, joining the Executive Committee in 2019. He brings a wealth of economic development project funding experience to the table.
Mr. Paul Watson, Navajo County Assistant County Manager/Economic & Workforce Development Director (retired), assumes the role of Immediate Past Chair on the EDC. We are grateful for his leadership over the past two years.
