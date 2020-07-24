SHOW LOW — As part of the NASA @ My Library project, Show Low Public Library will be offering Grab and Go Bags with NASA-related science activities geared towards the whole family.
A different themed bag will be available each month through October and can be picked up at the library or through our curbside service. July through August is “Destination Outer Space” and features the Milky Way.
August through September is “Reach for the Stars” and will focus on constellations, and September through October is “Wandering Stars” and is all about the planets. Each bag also contains a survey that will earn you a special treat when completed and returned to the library!
In addition to these themed bags, the library also has telescopes and NASA backpacks that are available for check-out. Learning about space and all of its many wonders is the perfect way to spend summer with your family. For more information, please call the library at 928-532-4070 or check out our Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/showlowlibrary/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.