PINETOP – Native Women Scholars (NWS), a small but dedicated group of local volunteers who provide opportunities for young Native American women to fulfill their dreams through higher education, recently awarded six new scholarships and five second scholarships to local individuals.

According to Board President Marty Lamar, since its inception in 2013, NWS has made it possible for 47 Native women to pursue their dream of a college education. All but one — who was from the Navajo Nation — have been local Native women. Some of the recipients who graduated have returned to the Fort Apache Indian Reservation to make a difference in their communities with careers in counseling, education, forest service, public health and social work.

Tags

With 20 plus years media experience, Barbara Bruce is an award winning journalist, senior reporter and monthly columnist for the White Mountain Independent.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.