PINETOP – Native Women Scholars (NWS), a small but dedicated group of local volunteers who provide opportunities for young Native American women to fulfill their dreams through higher education, recently awarded six new scholarships and five second scholarships to local individuals.
According to Board President Marty Lamar, since its inception in 2013, NWS has made it possible for 47 Native women to pursue their dream of a college education. All but one — who was from the Navajo Nation — have been local Native women. Some of the recipients who graduated have returned to the Fort Apache Indian Reservation to make a difference in their communities with careers in counseling, education, forest service, public health and social work.
The six new 2022 recipients are Naomi Lupe, Tohono O’odham Community College; Aleisha Velasquez, University of Arizona; Kayrene Armstrong, Grand Canyon University; Aubrenni Aday, University of Arizona; Marquel Jones, Oral Roberts University; and Emily Cromwell, Arizona State University.
Second time scholarships were awarded for the 2022-2023 year to Bernyna Begay, a junior at Fort Lewis College, majoring in Psychology with a minor in Exercise Science; Jaelynn Begay, a sophomore at Fort Lewis College, majoring in Biology; Tanjia Clarkson, a junior at University of Arizona, majoring in Biology with an emphasis in Biomedical Science; Laney Lupe, a senior at Park University, majoring in Exercise Science; and Lindsey Real Bird, a senior at Northern Arizona University, majoring in Psychology.
The 11 scholarships total $30,500.
Many of the students who received NWS scholarships have been selected for the National Honor Society and have been on the Dean’s List of their respective colleges. A number of the students graduated Magna cum Laude and Summa cum Laude, and did so while taking care of family members.
“They are becoming role models,” said Lamar. “One recipient this year is the sister of the very first NWS scholar; two pairs of recipients are sisters; and one other is the daughter of a past scholar.”
NWS is a non-profit organization that is totally dependent on contributions to keep the scholarships going. In the past the organization has held a fundraising event known as “An Evening of Apache Culture,” but due to the COVID-19 pandemic they have not been able to hold the event for the past three years.
“NWS, Inc. does more than just give money. The board takes a genuine interest in our scholars,” said Lamar.
Like an extended family, they keep in contact with the recipients to ensure each of the young ladies are successful and that their needs are met.
One example of going above and beyond the scholarship is the board’s award to one of last year’s scholars, who had an opportunity to go to Korea. The board increased her scholarship to help with those expenses. Another situation where they offered additional help was for a psychology major at NAU. She had the opportunity to study in Ireland and, due to a special donation NWS received, they were able to pay half of her fees for the trip.
“I interview all the applicants and it is so uplifting and gratifying,” said Lamar. “It makes you glad to be here. It is an exciting time for them.”
Each student has their own reason for applying for the scholarship, and many of the answers to the essay questions validate the candidate’s desire to make a difference through education.
One applicant wrote, “Over my recent break I shadowed a nurse at the Indian Health Services. This was when my love for the medical field grew even more and what leads to my career choice. One day I would love to work at my local Indian Health Service to provide support and services which would improve the health of the Apache people.”
Another applicant said, “Being a teacher and an Indigenous teacher at that will be beneficial to my community because we do not have as many Indigenous teachers. As a community member and an alumnus of Alchesay High School, I feel it is important for our students to see successful community members. Our students need more positive role models they can relate to but respect as a community member.”
NWS is an eight-member board. Lamar is President; Eric Kramer, vice president; Vanya Szabo, secretary; LeRoy Johnson, treasurer; board members are Larry Romo and three White Mountain Apache Tribal members – Jerry Gloshay; Dawnafe Whitesinger and Kristine River Jones, a NWS scholar who is now a teacher at the Whiteriver Unified School District.
“NWS tells the stories of our students’ successes,” said Lamar.
The organization has inspiring information on their graduates, scholarship applications and how anyone who is interested can donate to NWS, on their Facebook page.
