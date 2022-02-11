So, it looks like the White Mountains have become RV heaven.
At least, developers figure we’re in for an RV boom — judging by the number of new places to park recreational vehicles in the wide open spaces between the Mogollon Rim and Show Low.
The Navajo County Board of Supervisors Tuesday approved a 4.6-acre RV and boat storage facility on a wide-open, windswept lot off Highway 260 in Linden.
The facility will have space for 146 RV’s fronting on the highway and Burton Road, the latest in a string of new RV parks and storage lots in Heber, Overgaard and other lots along Highway 260. Presumably, the lots will cater to valley boat and RV owners who would like to store their expensive toys in the White Mountains, rather than hauling them all the way up the hill from the Valley.
The county granted the special use permit after a public hearing on Tuesday, with nary a resident logging in or showing up to raise a question.
The only questions raised during the planning commission and public meetings on the project centered on the proposed six-foot-tall, solid, prefab fence around the property. The neighbors initially said they’d rather have an eight-foot-tall fence. Ultimately, everyone allowed as how a six-foot wall was fine after the developer offered to put in some fruit trees on the the neighbor’s side of Burton Road to screen the view of the RV lot.
The entrance to the facility off Burton Road will have a turning lane — and space inside the facility for the RVs and SUVs towing trailers to maneuver.
The planning commission approved the proposal on a 4-1 vote and the supervisors approved the plan on an unanimous vote.
Supervisor Daryl Seymore said he thought the developer should have gone for a standard block wall, rather than the prefab wall approved.
“Twenty years from now when someone backs through the wall — it will be easier to match the repair with a standard block wall,” he suggested.
Seymore noted that a container sales lot on the opposite side of the highway has no screening wall at all — and suggested the county consider upgrading its building standards to include walls around such developments to avoid making the neighborhood look junky.
He also suggested the county planning staff review the county’s current sign ordinance.
“It’s been some years since we reviewed the signage ordinance ordinance. I would challenge the staff to make sure we have a good signage code going forward,” said Seymore.
Peter Aleshire covers county government and other topics for the Independent. He is the former editor of the Payson Roundup. Reach him at paleshire@payson.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.