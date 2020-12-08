COVID-19 cases in Apache and Navajo counties seem to be holding numbers that reflect double that of October and are steadily rising this month.
In Navajo County, the number of daily new cases hit 100 twice — on Dec. 1 and Dec. 3.
In Apache County, the number of daily new cases hit 120 on Dec. 1. In the days following, there were 82 new cases on Dec. 3 and 72 new cases on Dec. 4.
Dec. stats
The number of new daily cases in Apache County averaged roughly 82, per day, for the first week of December. The number of new daily cases in Navajo County averaged roughly 84, per day, also in the first week of December. (This is off-tribal lands only.)
Nov. stats
The number of new daily cases in Apache and Navajo counties in the last half of November averaged 70 to 74 new cases per day, reflecting a moderate increase when compared to early December. (This is off-tribal lands only.)
Oct. stats
The number of new, daily cases in Navajo County averaged only 11 in the month of October. By the end of November, a manageable 11 new cases per day, rose to 70. That’s an increase of almost 60% in one month. (This is off-tribal lands only.)
Navajo County
Navajo Public Health Services reported 8,519 total cases in Navajo County on Friday, Dec. 4. Of the county-wide total, 2,906 of those cases were off-tribal lands which include areas like Holbrook, Snowflake-Taylor, Show Low, Linden and Pinetop-Lakeside.
Navajo Nation
still in crisis
On Thursday, Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez and Vice President Myron Lizer hosted a virtual forum, in which several Navajo Area Indian Health Services medical and health care providers stated that “the Navajo Nation is now in a major health care crisis.”
Leaders pleaded with the public to stay home and take precautions to help reduce the overwhelming surge in new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.
As of last Thursday, the nation re-implemented full 57-hour weekend lockdowns for three additional weekends through Dec. 28.
The Navajo Nation includes Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.
Arizona stats
The Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) reported a record high number of daily new cases at 5,442 on Dec. 3. The new numbers brought 82 new deaths, also tracked by ADHS.
The July 1 new case tally was approximately 4,900.
Riding the same wave of daily new cases is the number of people hospitalized for coronavirus; it’s now comparable to the surge reported by healthcare facilities in June and July.
