Navajo County this week approved a $200,000 federal grant to maintain and upgrade its emergency management system.
The county faces assorted potential disasters, mostly wildfires in the White Mountains. However, drought on the Navajo Reservation, flooding on the Little Colorado and Salt River watersheds as well as anything from a plague to a railroad disaster could also strain emergency response systems.
The $200,000 federal emergency management grant requires a 50% county match, but that could include in-kind staff expenses, the value of volunteer hours and other non-cash contributions. The grant will help maintain emergency communications, staff training, development of contingency plans and other preparation for a disaster in the course of the year.
Wildfire remains the most likely disaster facing Navajo County, with an increasingly dry winter threatening yet to usher in another dangerous wildfire season. The state has suffered two bad seasons — with nearly a million acres burned in each of the last two years. However, despite big fires — last year’s wet monsoon dampened the danger. Other states without a monsoon — like California, Washington and Oregon all suffered one of the worst wildfire years on record.
All told last year, the 2021 wildfire season inflicted up to $90 billion in economic damage, half of it in California. Wildfires destroyed more than 6,000 structures in 2021 and 14,000 in 2020. Fires killed at least six people in 2021 and 47 in 2020. The National Interagency Fire Center tracked 59,000 wildfires that charred 7 million acres in 2021, which compares to the 10 million acres burned in 2020.
The year included an unprecedented megafire in eastern Colorado in December that burned 1,000 homes in a few hours due to hot, dry conditions and gale force winds.
The winter started off wet in December, especially in California — but then turned warm and dry in January.
Emergency planners are already bracing for a dangerous spring fire season in Arizona. Historically, winter’s moisture lingered into March and the fire season didn’t ramp up until June. In recent years, drought conditions have started the fire season in April, which then runs until the monsoon gets established. In some recent years, a weak, late monsoon allowed the fire season to drag on into late August or September.
The emergency preparedness money will enable Navajo County to coordinate emergency planning, including evacuation plans, shelter in place planning, improved communications, improvement of cell phone and internet based emergency communications to keep residents posted and other steps intended to reduce the death toll in case of a megafire — which can set whole neighborhoods on fire with an ember storm while the fire front’s still miles away from a community.
Despite the ongoing danger, Navajo County has still not mandated Firewise brush clearing programs for unincorporated communities in forested areas. The county has also not adopted a Wildlands Urban Interface building code for new construction, to reduce the odds an ember storm will set whole communities on fire.
