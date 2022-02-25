HOLBROOK — The Navajo County Board of Supervisors this week approved a plan to outfit animal control officers with body cameras.
The contract will cost nearly $10,000, Rhonda Krouse of the public health services district told the supervisors.
She said the body cameras will make the county officials who deal with dangerous, stray and problematic dogs and other animals safer.
“It’s important to officer safety,” she said. “Many people tend to act differently when they know they’re being video taped.”
She said the cameras could also prove valuable for training purposes by enabling a review of how officers handle problem animals — and their sometimes problematic owners.
Finally, she argued the cameras could ultimately save money by heading off lawsuits and legal problems.
“Right now, it’s ‘he said, she said’ for any incident that takes place out there,” said Krouse.
County Attorney Brad Carylon cautioned the board that outfitting animal control officers with cameras will also consume a lot of staff time to deal with the state laws on how to handle body camera footage.
Carylon said it takes far more than 30 minutes of staff time to view and edit 30 minutes of body camera footage to comply with state laws requiring someone to blur the faces of witnesses, bystanders and crime victims before releasing a video. State law also requires long-term storage of body camera footage, which is a public document people can obtain through the Freedom of Information law.
“Multiple law enforcement agencies have video cameras — agencies have whole staffs and departments devoted to editing videos,” said Carylon. “I can’t even fill the vacancies I have” for people to edit the videos, now worn by most sheriff deputies.
Krouse responded that the animal control contract for the cameras includes editing software as well as secure storage for the videos. She said her staff will do the necessary editing.
Carylon countered, “We’ll still be reviewing them, to make sure that it is all out. Every year there are state bills introduced to mandate videos,” he added.
However, lawmakers have been unable to agree on exactly when officers are required to stop and stop recording encounters with the public.
“We have six different law enforcement agencies in Navajo County with six different polices. Sometimes, you have audio. Sometimes you have video. Sometimes you can hear what’s happening but you can’t see what’s happening,” said Carylon.
He cited the case of an officer-involved shooting in Winslow in 2018, now subject of a $10 million lawsuit against Winslow.
Winslow Police Officer Austin Shipley responded to a shoplifting call from a Circle K where he confronted Loreal Tsingine, 27, a member of the Navajo Nation.
The officer’s body camera showed that he grabbed Tsingine. The two scuffled and he threw her to the ground. She then scrambled to his feet and advanced on him, apparently brandishing a pair of scissors. The first part of the video has no sound, so it’s unclear what the officer was saying to her as she advanced — and he backed up. He ultimately shot her five times, killing her.
Witnesses claimed that she was unarmed and he used unnecessary force. An analysis of the body camera footage showed the glint of the scissors in her hand.
“Do the videos have value? Yes,” said Carylon, referring to the incident. “You see a lot of that early interaction that led to the shooting. We could see the lines in the sidewalk so we can see how far the officer backed up before he fired. There is value to these things. But understand there’s more cost than you see.”
The Navajo County Sheriff’s Office and the county attorney’s office are currently engaged in a major effort to change how the system handles people with drug addictions and mental illness. That includes getting NCSO qualified as a medical and mental health provider as well as contracting with a crisis team to help deal with people in the field behaving erratically because of drug or mental health issues.
Incidents like the death of Tsingine underscored the difficulty of dealing with such cases.
Winslow called in the Mesa Police Department to conduct an independent investigation of the 2018 shooting and the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office declined to seek charges based on the findings of the investigation. The US Justice Department also conducted a review. Both concluded the officer should not face charges because Tsingine resisted arrest and advanced on him with a weapon.
The officer, already on probation with the department for repeated policy violations, subsequently quit the police force.
Tsingine’s husband and daughter as well as the Navajo Nation have sued the federal government and Winslow, claiming violation of her civil rights. The tribe’s legal claim said the officer should not have resulted to lethal force, since he had body armor and a 100-pound advantage over the women.
Tsingine reportedly had mental health issues and three brushes with the law in the previous year, including shoplifting, erratic behavior and scuffles with responding officers. She was also arrested at a bus stop for consuming alcohol.
The officer also had repeated problems in his short career. He held a suspect at gunpoint at least five times, drew his stun gun four times and used physical force at least three times, according to a story in the Arizona Republic. He used his stun gun once on a 15-year-old girl with her back to him and once on a man restrained in a gurney at a hospital. The Republic investigation showed he had been cited for 30 policy violations, including tampering with evidence, falsifying reports, insubordination and being “too quick to use his gun.”
Shipley was on disciplinary probation when the fatal shooting occurred.
The supervisors unanimously approved adding animal control officers to the growing list of people wearing body cameras.
Supervisor Jason Whiting said, “Brad, thanks for sharing. Your team does a great job. We recognize you guys are doing above and beyond. We recognize there is a need — and that there’s a burden that comes with the need.”
