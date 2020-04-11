NAVAJO COUNTY — The flood control project’s going slow. But at least when it floods, we’ll hear it coming.
The Navajo County Board of Supervisors has approved a $58,000 early earning system to warn Winslow if a flood on the Little Colorado River threatens to top the levees and inundate most of the town.
Meanwhile, studies of a proposed $64-million Army Corps of Engineers levee upgrade are still grinding along – with no guarantee of an actual project.
Navajo County has the support of Rep. Tom O’Halleran and senators Kyrsten Sinema and Martha McSally for the next step, getting $1.5 million to do detailed engineering and cost estimates, said Navajo County Public Works Director John Osgood. Even if things go well, that would likely take at least three years.
The Army Corps of Engineers back in 2016 started working on pricing the alternatives and in a 2018 Environmental Assessment settled on the $64-million plan to repair and fill gaps in a 4.25-mile-long system of earthen levees. The berms keep the Little Colorado River from jumping its banks in even a 100-year storm. Each year, there’s a roughly 1 percent chance such a storm will hit the vast watershed of the Little Colorado.
Osgood said the cost estimate includes 40 percent for contingencies, so he’s hopeful the detailed engineering study would result in a much lower estimate.
“That’s where we’re putting all our energy right now to get funding for that next step,” he said.
Such a storm would flood most of Winslow, with the water 10 feet deep in the lowest-lying areas of town, according to the environmental assessment.
The Board of Supervisors at its last meeting approved the $58,000 contract with JE Fuller to install a levee siren system, which will sound a warning throughout town should the flow on the Little Colorado River reach dangerous levels, giving everyone a chance to flee or rush to make repairs.
The consulting firm will provide the sirens, the software and the staff training needed to set up the system.
Meanwhile, the Army Corps of Engineers has worked out the alternatives and the justification for the project, but the county will likely end up in a long line waiting for funding.
The Little Colorado River drains 31,000 square miles, with its headwaters in the White Mountains. It flows past Winslow and on down into the depths of the Grand Canyon. People have lived along its fitful banks for at least 10,000 years. Pueblos built along the river date back to at least 1260, with ruins preserved at Homolovi State Park and elsewhere. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints pioneers made an heroic effort to irrigate farms with water from the river. However, the Little Colorado was forever either flooding or drying up, making it almost impossible to maintain irrigation works.
The government built the current levee system in a series of projects between 1968 and 1989, with a total of more than 12 miles of levees to keep the river from jumping its banks and rushing into Winslow, sitting in the heart of the 49-square-mile study area. The Army Corps of Engineers concluded the levee system has become vulnerable to failure in a flood.
A flood could submerge 1,670 buildings including hospitals, schools, nursing homes and utilities, while threatening thousands of residents. Several feet of water would go roaring through most of town, with water depths greater than 10 feet in northeastern Winslow.
The Army Corps of Engineers analyzed six different alternatives ranging from $19 million to $92 million in 2014 dollars.
Over the life of the project, the $64-million “preferred alternative” would save far more than it cost by averting a devastating flood. The annual cost works out to $3 million, but the average benefit came in at $8 million, according to the Army Corps of Engineers analysis.
Still, someone has to come up with the $64 million up front to make the improvements.
No word from the Corps of Engineers on when that’s likely to happen.
The county couldn’t get the money into the Army Corps of Engineer’s work plan for the upcoming year or work it into the Congressional budget, despite strong support for Sinema, McSally and O’Halleran, said Osgood.
“They continue to encourage us,” he added. “But the Army Corps of Engineers has limited funds and we’re competing with major projects in California and Nevada and elsewhere.
So while the struggle for funding continues, just listen for the sirens.
