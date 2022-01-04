HOLBROOK — Navajo County will spend $200,000 to make aerial surveys of most of the county to help assessors keep track of new construction.
The contract with Eagle View will not only make it possible for the understaffed assessor’s office to monitor new construction to add to the tax rolls — it will also make the job a lot safer, County Assessor Cammy Darris told the supervisors last week.
At least two assessors have been threatened with violence when they went into the field in an attempt to assess additions or new construction.
“It’s scary, the world we’re dealing with today,” she said.
The aerial surveys will provide both overhead and side views of properties. Surveys taken every couple of years can pinpoint additions and new constructions not fully reported to the building department. The aerials will save assessors hours in travel time as well as make it quick and easy to do measurements important to assessing buildings for the tax rolls.
“This will help with people sitting in an office to view properties and see if we need to send an assessor out there,” said Darris. “This will let them know if there’s enough value to go out there. If they find a little shed or something, we can add that right in our office.”
This will cut down on confrontations between assessors and property owners in the field.
“We get some pretty nasty people — one threatened to shoot an assessor in the head, another just threatened to shoot him. It is very dangerous in some areas to go out. Eagle View will help with the safety and save hours of driving time. We have people that flat out tell us to get off my property — but with Eagle Eye you can get the measurements without having to step on their property,” she said.
The law requires the assessor’s office to review property valuations every five years to keep up with inflation and factor in improvements. Currently, the assessor’s office comes nowhere near meeting that standard, said Darris.
The county collects about $13 million annually in local property taxes and about $10 million in sales tax. The county gets another $15 million in state-shared revenues, mostly income taxes and gas taxes. Those three sources cover the bulk of the county’s $64 million in operating costs.
The assessor’s office has 20 employees, about 30% fewer than comparable counties like Coconino and Yuma.
“Yuma has 27 (employees in the assessor’s office) compared to our 20 with about the same number of parcels,” said Darris.
Darris said the contract will cover a survey this year — which the assessors can compare to a survey from 2017. The contract will cover a second new survey in several years to pinpoint any additional building.
She noted that the software allows someone sitting in an office to measure the height of a building, or the square-footage of an addition or a new parking lot. “We can hire an office staff person — not an appraiser — to look at the images.” she said.
She added, “I can make measurements in 30 minutes that would take me all day in the field.”
However, she said any big addition or new construction will still require a field visit from an assessor.
She added that the assessor’s office can also make the software available to other departments — like fire departments and the sheriff’s office. However, she also noted that the surveys aren’t especially useful in areas with a lot of trees — like Heber and Pinetop Country Club.
The board unanimously approved the contract for two surveys spaced two or three years apart.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.