HOLBROOK — The Navajo County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved a $60,000 project to design a project to replace four battered, 8-foot-wide culverts beneath Porter Mountain Road.
The county has been fretting about the condition of the culverts for years, including the high-pressure gas line that runs between the road bed and the culverts, which allow Porter Creek to pass underneath the road on the boundary between the county and Pinetop-Lakeside.
The engineering contract would provide the details needed to get a bid on the project. The county could simply replace the existing steel culverts — or put in concrete culverts that would make it possible to add a hiking and bike trail along the road. The engineering study will also put a possible price tag on the project.
The engineers will design a system that can handle up to 3,640 cubic feet per second, which represents the flow of a projected 100-year flood. Porter Creek drains about 40 square miles of land that reaches all the way into New Mexico.
The staff report concluded the culverts “are showing sign of deterioration, corrosion, joint failure and are misshaped.”
The county in 2017 asked Woodson Engineering to investigate repair options for the culverts that would also protect the high-pressure gas line. No contractors submitted bids to do the work.
The Public Works Department recommended the new design consider both “precast concrete or steel plate” sections. Given the proximity of Blue Ridge Junior School, the design will also look at the cost of a future pedestrian bridge or bike lane.
The board awarded the $60,000 design contract to WLB, an engineering consultant. Professional services contracts don’t require competitive bids.
