HOLBROOK – On June 17, 2020 Arizona Governor Doug Ducey issued Executive Order 2020-40 “Containing the spread of COVID-19”. This order provides updated requirements for Businesses, Bars and Restaurants and additionally allows a city, town or county to mandate the wearing of face coverings in public to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 based on local conditions within jurisdiction.
Due to a recent surge in cases, and in an effort to contain the spread, Navajo County strongly urges all residents and businesses to follow the guidelines and requirements in the Governor’s Order, including; increased vigilance for personal hygiene, monitoring for sickness and staying home when not feeling well, and maintaining physical distancing and wearing a mask when physical distancing is not feasible. We are asking our local citizens and businesses to take individual responsibility to help protect yourself and others.
“Our sense of community is a little different here in Navajo County. We’ve shown time and time again that we come together to support and help each other,” said Navajo County Chairman Jason Whiting, “Now is the time to help protect the most vulnerable among us and push our local economy forward. Individual responsibility is the key—first, keep yourself healthy with good hygiene. Second, help protect others with a simple face covering when you can’t maintain good distance. For most of us, this means slipping on a face covering before running into a store.”
As Governor Ducey indicated, the number of new cases in Arizona is headed in the wrong direction. This is true in Navajo County, also, as we have seen a significant number of new cases within the past two weeks. “We can change this negative trend by working together and looking out for each other,” shared Jeff Lee, Navajo County Public Health Director. “If each person does what they can to keep themselves healthy, more people can get back to work and we can be confident that our hospitals will have the capacity to step in and help when one of us does fall ill or has other healthcare concerns.”
The Navajo County Health Department is responsible for ensuring that restaurants, bars, hotels and stores that sell pre-packaged food follow the requirements ordered by Governor Ducey. The Health Department will be working with local establishments to provide education and technical assistance during their transition to comply with the new executive order.
We urge all Navajo County to continue to follow social distancing guidelines, to wash and sanitize your hands regularly, avoid touching your face, stay home if you are sick or don’t feel well and follow the requirements in the Governor’s order. If we are vigilant, then we can slow and contain the spread of COVID-19. We ask all to make the effort to follow the requirements put in place by the Governor’s order, which can be found at https://azgovernor.gov/governor/news/2020/06/governor-ducey-announces-enhanced-covid-19-action-plan.
