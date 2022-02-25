HOLBROOK — Navajo County more or less declared victory this week in the wake of its disastrous battle with COVID-19.
County Health Director Janell Linn told the board of supervisors the county had only 152 new cases and 11 deaths last week. Early in the pandemic that would have been viewed as a disaster — but now it’s about half as many cases as the week before, as the omicron surge winds down.
“I’m excited to have good news for the first time in a long time,” said Linn. “I hope this is the last COVID-19 update I ever have to give you — or at least until next fall or winter.”
Nonetheless, as a daily average for the last two weeks Navajo County has reported the second highest death rate in the state — nearly four times the national average.
After receiving millions in federal pandemic assistance, the county has largely failed to convince off-reservation residents to get vaccinated. Only 49.4% of off-reservation residents have gotten even one shot. The county hasn’t reported how many residents have gotten both shots and a booster shot, which virtually eliminates the risk of serious illness and death.
The county has lost 849 residents in the off-reservation reaches of south county. The fatality rate of 752 per 100,000 residents remains double the statewide average. That reflects the low vaccination rate. Statewide, 70% of residents have gotten at least one shot.
Contrast that with the Navajo Nation, which was devastated by the initial surge of the pandemic — before anyone had vaccinations or effective treatment. At that point, the Navajo Nation had one of the highest infection and death rates in the country — thanks to high poverty rates, high rates of high-risk conditions like diabetes and the large percentage of people living in crowded, multi-generational families living together.
The Navajo Nation used a flood of federal funding to get more than 72% of the population fully vaccinated. Half of residents have also received a booster shot — one of the highest vaccination rates in the nation. Nationally, a little more than a third of the fully vaccinated people have gotten a booster shot. The reservation communities also launched an all-out public education campaign while relying on shutdowns and near-universal mask wearing until it could get the population fully vaccinated. Signs saying “protect our elders” showed up everywhere on the reservation.
“Here on Navajo,” said President Jonathan Nez, “it wasn’t about us individually, it was about protecting our families, our community, our nation.”
The reservation communities did report a surge in new cases as the highly contagious omicron hit in January, but the peak was 30% less than the statewide rate. The 240,000-population has reported a low death rate during the surge, with no new deaths at all for weeks at a time.
The White Mountains portion of Navajo County by contrast has among the highest infection and death rates and one of the lowest vaccination rates in the state.
A third of the population has gotten infected since the start of the pandemic, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services website — which will this week start updating its numbers weekly instead of daily.
As of Tuesday, 14% of the tests were coming back positive — an indication that the virus is still widespread. Linn noted that both the highly infectious omicron variant and the more deadly delta variant are still both circulating in the county.
But despite weeks of high infection and death rates in the county of 110,000, the county’s reporting only 183 shots given daily, according to the state website.
Fortunately, cases have dropped — down 51% as a daily average for the past two weeks. However, Linn’s presentation didn’t mention the stalled vaccination rates, while making it sound like the pandemic’s already over.
She noted she was shifting county health staff — paid for mostly with millions in federal grants — to study Long-COVID — lingering symptoms including fatigue, brain fog, shortness of breath, dementia and other symptoms that can persist for many months after even a mild infection. National studies suggest Long-COVID may afflict as many as a third of people who have recovered, which could mean 12,000 Navajo County residents will have to cope with the disorder.
The most recent national studies have detected several factors that increase the odds someone who recovers from an initial infection will develop Long-COVID. A study published in the journal Cell found roughly 37% of people develop some of the 20 symptoms of Long Covid. Four factors appear to increase the risk.
Those four factors include:
• High levels of the virus in the initial infection.
• The presence of certain autoantibodies, suggesting the virus may prompt the immune system to attack other cells in the body. The same thing happens in conditions like Lupus and rheumatoid arthritis.
• Re-activation of the Epstein-Barr virus, which often infects people when they’re young but then remains dormant in their system for decades. The reactivation of this virus is also thought to be the chief cause of chronic fatigue syndrome.
• Type 2 Diabetes, which makes both the initial infection and the long-term fallout more serious.
Linn did note that hospitalizations and deaths aren’t falling as rapidly as new cases.
“Our hospitalization and death rates are remaining about the same. We had 14 hospitalized last week, with an average age of 66. We had 11 deaths last week, with an average age of 72. Zero of those who died had started their vaccine series.”
State and national studies show that two shots and a booster dramatically reduce breakthrough infections and almost eliminate the risk of serious illness or death.
In Arizona, the unvaccinated have four times the risk of getting infected, 24 times the risk of hospitalization and 58 times the risk of dying from COVID-19, according to Arizona Department of Health Services statistics. The state numbers show that the virus is still mostly killing older adults and people with pre-existing medical conditions. However, unvaccinated younger people are mostly the ones spreading the virus.
Nonetheless, the board of supervisors seemed ready to celebrate the win represented by the decline in new cases. None asked questions about the low vaccination rates or planned efforts to get more people protected.
Chairwoman Dawnafe Whitesinger said, “To hear there are only 152 cases in one week is a breath of fresh air. I know you’re working many hours — the list goes on and on — so thank you.”
Supervisor Daryl Seymore said, “I want to thank you and your staff for what you’ve done. You’ve had pushback on some of the regulations and things that were passed. I know some of the things that were done. We appreciate your judgement.”
