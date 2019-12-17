Navajo County celebrates next generation of rodeo stars

HOLBROOK — The champions from the Navajo County 4H Horse Club got to strut their stuff at the Navajo County Board of Supervisors meeting this week, showing off a couple of state champions in rodeo events.
The club members competed in a host of events at the Navajo County Fair this year, which showcases livestock and the riding and roping skills deeply rooted in the county’s rich, rural traditions.
“This is a great opportunity to recognize all the work they do,” said Mike Sample. “This is what the fair’s about – it’s about these kids, it’s about a whole year’s worth of work raising the animals. It’s a lot of expense – and traveling pretty much every weekend.”
Navajo County’s history embodies the legends and lifeways of the mythic west, from the Navajo and Apache reservations to famous cattle ranching operations and the epic settlement efforts of Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints pioneers. The region has for a century celebrated rodeos, expert horsemanship, ranching – and not a few gunfights and legendary feuds. Ranching persists throughout the county, with third and fourth and fifth generation ranching families still on the land. Many of their kids have continued those traditions – often in the saddle.
The members of the Navajo County 4H Horse Club not only participated in the county fair, but some went on to win statewide awards, including several state champions in rodeo events.
Club members who qualified for state competitions included Frankie Alberry, Brinleigh Arredondo, Lydia Bowman, Channing & Kordale Despain, Kenzie Gose, Brynlee Jones, Megan Lawler, Macy & Madison Moore, Maricella Gonzales, Riley Reidhead, Rebecca Scott, Rebecca Spurlock, Gracie Umphress, Cameron & Kylee Wilbanks, Brooklyn & Brynlynn Lang and Rylee Wyatt.
Several of the club members who won statewide awards were honored on Tuesday by the Navajo County Board of Supervisors including Kordale DeSpain, Maricella Gonzales, Brinleigh Arredondo, Becca Scott and Cameron Wilbanks.
Board Chairwoman Dawnafee Whitesinger commented, “We always appreciate young people who are working so hard to be successful. Thank you for coming here.”
Peter Aleshire covers county government and other topics for the Independent. He is the former editor of the Payson Roundup. Reach him at paleshire@payson.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.