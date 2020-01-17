HOLBROOK — At the Jan. 14 meeting, the Navajo County Board of Supervisors elected Supervisor Jason Whiting from District 3 as chairman and Supervisor Lee Jack from District 1 as vice-chairman for 2020.
“I appreciate the confidence my fellow supervisors have in my ability to lead and serve this coming year,” said Chairman Jason Whiting. “I don’t take their trust lightly and I’m committed to continuing and furthering the work we have been doing to represent and support Navajo County and our residents. We have some exciting days in front of us as Arizona continues to see positive economic growth as a whole, but we recognize that we have challenges here at home and we have work to do to support employers in our communities. My fellow board members and I are committed to continuing those conversations to develop solutions and move forward in partnership with them as well as to pursue new opportunities for Navajo County.”
Chairman Whiting recognized former Chairwoman Dawnafe Whitesinger for her steady hand and leadership of the county during challenging times. “The chairwoman has been an outstanding leader and an example for all of us. We can always lean on and trust that she does what is best for Navajo County. She truly is a leader with integrity who is calming, kind, and determined with the ability to unify.”
Former Chairwoman Whitesinger also expressed her gratitude for the board and for county employees. “We had a lot of challenging conversations this past year regarding the financial future of the county, and as a community and a team we came together. I’m grateful to our employees who I get to serve alongside and for the dedication of my fellow supervisors. Every day I see that sound stewardship comes from love of community, and I’m proud to be a part this community and family.”
