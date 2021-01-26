HOLBROOK — Facilities in Navajo County will receive 1,600 first doses and 2,800 second doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine this week. This allotment does not meet the interest shown in the community, and we are currently experiencing a vaccine shortage like the COVID-19 testing shortage we experienced in spring of 2020. We ask for your patience as we go forward in our efforts to provide the vaccine to those who wish to receive it as supply has not yet caught up to demand in our areas.
Please understand that appointments are mandatory for the vaccine and they are currently on a first come, first served basis. The State requires that every dose of the vaccine be recorded, and they have provided an online system for residents to register and make appointments to receive the vaccine. Currently, tiers 1A-B and 65+ are open in our county. The vaccine is administered to those who need it most based on a tier model. The graphic of the Navajo County COVID-19 Vaccination Phases is provided below.
Unfortunately, the registration system requires residents to continue checking back in the system until an appointment becomes available. If you do not see an open appointment available, it does not mean that the system is broken. This means there are no available vaccine doses at the clinics, and users will need to check back at another time. To help residents navigate the State registration system, the County has created an online vaccine dashboard with links to appointment enrollment, education, and helpful guides which can be found at: www.reports.mysidewalk.com/523bc7fc44
PLEASE NOTE: Our local vaccine distribution centers only schedule appointments when they have vaccine doses on-hand to provide. Due to the current nationwide vaccine shortage, this means there is very limited appointment availability; however, this also ensures all appointments made are kept. Appointments made without vaccines on-hand would result in a false sense of availability and appointment cancellations. When vaccine supply increases and our vaccines are on-hand, appointment availability will increase as well.
For those who don’t have access to or need assistance with technology, additional registration assistance can be found at the following locations where employees have been trained on the vaccine registration process by our Public Health Team:
- Snowflake/Taylor Public Library: 418 West 4th St. S, Snowflake, AZ 85937
- Show Low Public Library: 181 N 9th St, Show Low, AZ 85901
- Pinetop/Lakeside Public Library: 1595 Johnson Dr, Lakeside, AZ 85929
- Areas Senior Centers
- The RE-Center: 814 E. White Mountain Blvd, Pinetop, AZ 85935
For additional assistance, utilize our COVID-19 hotlines at:
211
(844) 542-8201
Our online Public Health Dashboard is also updated daily and includes daily data updates and a map of COVID-19 cases in Navajo County: www.reports.mysidewalk.com/ebaab58e56 As the Public Health Nurses perform Disease Investigations, we are still finding too many people who are going to work even when they don’t feel well. Please stay home if you are sick. Do your part to slow the spread and avoid potentially passing it on to others who may have a severe reaction:
Physically distancing
Wearing a face covering when in public
Staying home if you are sick
Washing your hands frequently
Let’s all do our part and help slow the spread!
(1) comment
Navajo County Officials, especially Seymore: Are you kidding me? This is all you can do? A website you have to re-enter your information every time you go online and search each location, if any, for days and possibilities that approach infinity on end and then repeat for other dates and locations and, what? You can only book within 50 mi radius possibilities? So, if you can't help on website, how about some accurate information like, really? We going to have to search every possibility ourselves? When can we expect better? Where are the eligible sites? Who will notify us? Why is this not done better? Pharmacies? When local pharmacies? Come on we do better with flu!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.