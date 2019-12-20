Navajo County employees retirement

NAVAJO COUNTY — Navajo County said a sometimes tearful goodbye last Tuesday to some key, longtime employees.
The Board of Supervisors paused to honor the service of retiring Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Randy Moffitt as well as Delton Jenkins, who has worked in facilities management for the past 33 years.
The Board also recognized outstanding service by four ongoing employees, Vicci Ramsay-Chapman in the sheriff’s department, Donna Hurstrom who works for the board of supervisors, Joel Johnston in facilities management and Ronald Smith in court administration.
Finally, the board honored the finance department for receiving a Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting from the Government Finance Officer’s Association of the United States and Canada. The board lauded praise on Finance Director Paige Peterson for assembling the award-winning, all-female team.
County manager Glenn Kephart said “Paige built this team and there’s not a weak link on it.”
Chief Deputy Randy Moffitt
Chief Deputy Moffitt has worked for the sheriff’s department here for eight years, after retiring from more than 20 years of service as a deputy in Sedona. He said he’ll start another job in a couple of weeks, but not in law enforcement.
“I’ve had 29 years of chasing bad guys, it’s time to do something else for a minute,” he said during a short, farewell speech – during when he had to stop several times to compose himself.
“I came out of Sedona for my first retirement, but the networks there were not built like they are in a smaller community” like here in Navajo County. “I’ve met so many people here in so many capacities. We’ve been so blessed to be here – the deputies, detention officers and staff are second to none. I know every one of them,” he said, stopping to steady his voice. “I wasn’t ready for this speech.”
Delton Jenkins
The board also recognized Delton Jenkins for 33 years of service to the county – although he’ll be returning as a 19-hour-a-week contract employee.
Facilities Manager Eric Scott said Jenkins was always infectiously cheerful. “He’s a steward of the community. You can always count on Delton.”
In fact, he loved his job so much and took his responsibilities so seriously that he’s retiring with 2,000 hours of accumulated sick time. Of course, maybe he never got sick because he remained so active: He’s hiked the Grand Canyon 53 times, which could account for the beautiful walking stick he received as a retirement gift.
“It’s been a pleasure,” said Jenkins. I’ve done a lot. Seen a lot. Put up with a lot. I’ve seen so many changes.”
He started work with the county in 1986, the year the space shuttle Challenger exploded and the Chernobyl nuclear reactor blew up. That’s the year Top Gun and Aliens hit the movie theaters, the Chicago Bears won Super Bowl XX and the Iran Contra affair marred the presidency of Ronald Regan.
Board Chairman Dawnafe Whitesinger commented, “I’ve always appreciated your kindness, your smile.”
Supervisor Jesse Thompson said, “I asked you one time why you were always happy and smiling. And you said, ‘I enjoy my life with my wife, Catrina,’” which drew Ahhhs from the crowded boardroom.
“She’s the greatest part of my life,” said Jenkins.
Peter Aleshire covers county government and other topics for the Independent. He is the former editor of the Payson Roundup. Reach him at paleshire@payson.com
