The Navajo County Fair and Rodeo is all set for a weekend of fun and festivities in Holbrook, and Michelle Lock wants everyone to know what to expect from one of the White Mountains’ most treasured events.
The 91st Navajo County Fair and Rodeo will open at 4 p.m. on Wednesday and close at 10 p.m. The fair will reopen from 10 a.m. until midnight on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
The carnival will open at 6 each night and close at 9 on Wednesday, 10 on Thursday and 11 on Friday and Saturday nights. Sunday will feature a smaller window for the carnival, opening at 1 p.m. and closing at 4 p.m.
General admission will cost $5 and children 5 and under can get in for free. Thursday will be senior and school day when seniors and students will not be charged for admission.
Lock, one of the event organizers, highlighted some of the main events she feels are worth checking out. The theme for this year’s fair is “Country Fans and Cattle Brands,” so locals can expect some major cowboy culture attractions and activities. The main rodeo, which will take place at 6 p.m. on Saturday, is “always a good time for cowboys and city folk alike,” she said.
Lock mentioned Wednesday’s Jr. Miss Pageant and Thursday’s Demolition Derby as two of the highlights of the fair.
“There’s been quite a bit of time and effort put into getting those events put together, so I’m very excited to see people’s reactions when they see what we’ve been able to do,” she said.
Food will be in abundance with well over 20 vendors selling everything from burgers to tacos, fried alligator to popcorn. Lock mentioned that special care was taken when accepting applications for food vendors because they, “wanted to make sure we had as much diversity as possible. We envisioned a fair with breakfast, lunch and dinner all handily ready for anyone’s specific tastes.”
Frazier Shows will be hosting this year’s carnival, with many classic rides returning and some unexpected surprises for anyone looking for a little bit of thrill in their evening. “Frazier has been with the fair for many years now, and they always find a way to sneak in something fun that we weren’t aware of,” Lock said with a laugh.
Local Holbrook businesses, like gas stations and restaurants, were given advanced notice to prepare for this year’s fair. Lock mentioned that many smaller businesses ran out of common items like ice, lawn chairs and food within the first two days of last year’s fair, so they’re hoping the heads up may have helped some local shops stock up in time for the fair. “The city of Holbrook has always been so kind to us, so we always encourage people to take some time and enjoy the city as well,” said Lock.
Several people, organizations and entities have combined efforts to organize this year’s fair.
“It would be almost impossible to thank everyone who’s lent a hand in getting this together. Between the workers, sponsors, volunteers, the board of directors, the city of Holbrook and Navajo County as a whole, the list just goes on and on. It wouldn’t be possible without any of them,” Lock said.
She said that all their collective hard work will be rewarded if everyone simply shows up and has a good time. “The smiles on people’s faces are the only thanks we need. We just want people to come by, have a good time, and leave with smiles on their faces and maybe a little excitement for next year’s fair too.”
A full list of scheduled events can be found at navajocountyfair.net or by following Navajo County Fair & Rodeo on Facebook.
Jacob Hernandez covers general news with an emphasis on Show Low business, events, and government. For comments and questions, contact him at jhernandez@wmicentral.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.