The Navajo County Fair and Rodeo is all set for a weekend of fun and festivities in Holbrook, and Michelle Lock wants everyone to know what to expect from one of the White Mountains’ most treasured events.

The 91st Navajo County Fair and Rodeo will open at 4 p.m. on Wednesday and close at 10 p.m. The fair will reopen from 10 a.m. until midnight on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

