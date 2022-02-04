HOLBROOK — Navajo County has landed a $150,000 state grant to create a sophisticated emergency communications system for schools.
The system would enable a classroom teacher or a school principal to hit what amounts to a panic button on their phone to connect directly to 911 operators and a network of other emergency response agencies in the event of everything from an active shooter on campus to a fire.
The system will feed images from cameras on campus directly to responding law enforcement and public safety crews, along with maps of campus and updates in real time.
The county will contract with Mutalink to set up and operate the system, part of a statewide pilot project.
Sheriff David Clouse said he volunteered to make Navajo County one of four testing the new system, which will connect every campus in the county in the coming months. The initial rollout will connect some 800 schools, but Navajo’s the only rural county currently participating. Clouse serves on a legislative coordinating group established by the Arizona’s Sheriff’s Association.
“I put up my hand and said, we’ll give it a shot,” he said at last week’s board of supervisors meeting — noting that improving school safety was one of the five top priorities in the department’s five year plan.
Lt. Alden Whipple said, “We’re looking forward to being able to deploy this to make schools safer — and get boots on the ground faster and in any medical situation the schools may need — link faster to the dispatch center.”
The board approved the grant at the same meeting it approved a letter of commendation to Deputy Nathaniel Simonson, whose quick action averted a potential school shooting. Simonson launched an investigation on New Year’s weekend after learning a Pinon High School student had posted online threats to kill at least four students and faculty at the high school. The deputy discovered the student had obtained a gun and was on the brink of carrying out the threat when the deputy and Navajo Tribal Police knocked on his door and made an arrest.
In 2021, the US suffered 693 shootings involving at least four victims in a single incident, according to the Mass Shooting Tracker, as reported in Wikipedia. No one died in 303 of those incidents. However, the mass shootings left 703 people dead and 2,842 injured.
Education Week tabulated 34 school shootings in 2021. The 34 incidents tracked by Education Week last year killed 14 people. The single incident in Arizona left one person injured.
Mutulink spokesperson Chrissie Coon said the firm will set up the software, link the schools to dispatch centers and provide school employees with an app for their phones to activate the system. The contract also will provide training in using the system for both schools and emergency responders.
The system will help “cut through the chaos” of 911 calls serious incidents on campus generate — ensuring dispatchers can connect directly to the school officials with the most information and control of emergency procedures on campus.
“The application can initiate a lockdown, shelter in place or an evacuation. It could be used in weather events — not just active shooter situations,” said Coon. “The dispatch centers will get videos in real time (from video cameras on campus), a map of the school and evacuation plans,” said Coon.
As a result, officers arriving on campus could have to room numbers and matching map so they’ll know where the shooter is located — or where students or staff are hiding in a particular classroom.
The video feed won’t be recorded on the Mutulink’s servers in order to maintain legally mandated privacy on school grounds — although the police agencies and the school itself can record the video feed for later possible use in court.
Coon stressed that the system can yield benefits in improving school communications and response in many situations besides gunfire on campus. “We can plan for the worst-case scenario — but they’re looking at just a day-to-day communications system” that can be used within a school and not just in communications with the police.
Lt. Wiffle said, “So far, it’s been received really by school districts.”
Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Dawanfe Whitesinger said training for school officials and the various law enforcement agencies will be crucial. “We have a vast number of schools — Bureau of Indian Affairs, private schools, state district schools.”
Coon said, “School superintendents are actually very excited about the program. Many say that they’ve been in the situation where they needed to call 911 — but by the time the officers arrive the situation has already concluded. That ability to share pictures and video is something they’re looking at from a number of different ways they can use it.”
