WINSLOW — Winslow has landed a $66-million grant to repair and extend the flood control levees protecting it from flooding on the Little Colorado River, part of the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
Once the levee improvements are completed, owners of 2,700 parcels and 1,500 structures will no longer have to carry flood insurance due to the reduced risk the river will flood about two thirds of the town.
The project will also protect the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad bridge, which carries freight valued at $35 billion annually on the line between Chicago and Los Angeles.
Almost every business and home in Winslow lies within the 100-year flood plain, with climate change producing not only more droughts but higher intensity flood events.
Rep. Tom O’Halleran’s rural, first Congressional District has reaped an infrastructure windfall from the Investment and Jobs Act. Representatives from each congressional district in the country pushed for projects in their district. So far Arizona has been awarded $84.5 million worth of projects – with $73.7 million of those in O’Halleran’s district.
“Without this funding Winslow levee was at risk of failure, jeopardizing a very large portion of the city of Winslow. I was proud to have a leading role in developing and supporting the Bipartisan Infrastructure law.”
Navajo County Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Dawnafe Whitesinger said, “this is a tremendous opportunity for Winslow and for Navajo County.”
She also thanked Navajo Nation Jonathan Nez for supporting the project.
Board of Supervisors Vice Chair Alberto Peshlakai said, “T’áá íiyisíí ahéhee’, nitsaago! Navajo County is tremendously grateful for Congressman O’Halleran, Senator Kelly, and Senator Sinema’s role in helping us make history happen in Winslow Arizona. The time and effort invested by our Federal Delegation have kept this issue at the forefront of the funding conversation when it could have easily been bypassed for larger projects.”
Winslow Mayor Roberta “Birdie” Cano said also credited O’Halleran for his work on the project. “His commitment and support for this critical infrastructure project has never wavered and today’s exciting news is validation of his incredible efforts on our behalf.”
The infrastructure bill provide money for $7.3 billion in water, sanitation and flood protection projects by the US Army Corps of Engineers nationally. The Winslow project was the largest single project in Arizona, according to a list of projects provided by O’Halleran’s office.
Other Arizona Corps of Engineer projects to receive money from the infrastructure act include:
• $2.2 million, backup generators at water treatment facilities.
• $2.5 million upgrades for water distribution system in Superior.
• $1.2 million flood protection improvements in downtown Flagstaff.
• $600,000 drainage and irrigation improvements for parks and playing fields on the Pascua Yaqui Reservation.
• $772,000 to continue improve well and water systems in Quartzite
• $2.3 million for wastewater treatment plant in Buckeye.
• $1.1 million for water system improvements in Kearny.
• $3.5 million to improve water lines in Maricopa.
• $1.5 million for flood retention basis at WF Killip Elementary School.
• $3 million for improvements in wastewater treatment at the Camp Verde School District.
