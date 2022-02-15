HOLBROOK — Navajo County has seen a heartening 58% drop in new COVID-19 cases as a daily average in the past two weeks, but remains far above the statewide or national average.
Apache County is doing even better, with a 56% decline and an infection rate close to the statewide average.
The decline in omicron cases statewide has put Arizona much closer to the national average, where a month of record-breaking increases driven by omicron gave way to an equally rapid decline in new cases.
Of course, although daily cases nationally have dropped 63% as a daily average in the past two weeks — they remain higher than at any point in the pandemic before omicron. Deaths increased 4% as a daily average in the past two weeks — but the peak in deaths usually lags the peak in new cases by three or four weeks.
That includes 228,000 new, US cases daily, along with 107,000 hospitalizations and 2,600 deaths.
Arizona’s now on track with the rest of the nation — with a 66% decline, a 22% decrease in hospitalizations and a 1% increase in deaths as a daily average in the past two weeks.
Navajo County’s infection rate has cooled — dropping to 121 per 100,000 compared to the statewide average of 89. Apache County’s rate has dwindled to 104 per 100,000.
Navajo County hospitalizations have dropped 9%, compared to a statewide decrease of 22%. Apache County’s down 10 %.
Navajo County’s death rate for the past two weeks stands at 1.13 per 100,000, compared to a statewide average of 0.96 and an Apache County average of 0.51.
Cases have declined 35% as a daily average — but the 172 new cases per 100,000 are still more than double the statewide average of 89 cases per 100,000.
Hospitalizations are still rising — up 11% as a daily average.
The situation’s actually worse than those figures suggest in southern Apache and Navajo counties in the off-reservation communities. The reservations have much higher vaccination rates and a much lower death rate. The White Mountains have among the lowest vaccination rates in the state among adults. Only about 40% of the people who have been vaccinated have also gotten booster shots, which all but eliminates the risk of death from omicron for most people.
The death rates mirror vaccination rates. For instance, Mohave County has the state’s highest death rate at 2.36 per 100,000 mostly because only 40% of the population is vaccinated. Mohave County’s death rate is about four times the rate in nearby Santa Cruz County, which has a 95% vaccination rate.
Most hospitals indicate that the unvaccinated account for almost all of the seriously ill patients as well as almost every one of the deaths.
The evidence continues to mount that omicron’s perhaps four times as infectious as earlier strains, but somewhat less likely to cause serious disease or death. This might reflect the strain’s lower rate of infection in the lungs. But it might also reflect the large number of people who have been vaccinated or gained some “natural immunity” from recovery from a previous strain.
Two shots of the vaccine plus a booster shot five months later continues to provide good protection against infection — and dramatically reduces the odds of serious illness and death.
Omicron does appear more adept at infecting someone who has recovered from a previous variant as well as people with only two shots. Even then, the vaccines seem to significantly reduce the odds of death and hospitalization.
Fortunately, doctors can now obtain two different antiviral medications that reduce the chance of death by about 80% — even among the unvaccinated. But the new drugs only work if given within about five days of the onset of symptoms. One or two existing monoclonal antibody treatments also can prevent serious disease if given quickly — although most of the monoclonal treatments that worked against Delta don’t work against Omicron. Doctors say most of the people still dying delayed getting tested or seeking care until it was too late for the new treatments to do any good.
So doctors are still pleading with people to get vaccinated — and boosted. WalMart and other pharmacies can provide the vaccine without an appointment — usually at no cost.
Meanwhile, stay home if you develop symptoms — like a fever, sore throat and fatigue.
Unfortunately, flu’s also on the rise statewide — which can cause similar symptoms. Some people are getting the flu and COVID-19 at the same time. So get a test immediately if you develop symptoms or have close contact with someone who has tested positive. If you test positive, immediately seek treatment since a delay can make the most effective drugs useless.
In the meantime, remember the virus remains widespread in the community and spreads more easily than ever when in close contact with an infected person.
The virus appears to spread readily before symptoms even develop and has a three or four day incubation period, so you can get infected in a group of people even if no one’s showing symptoms.
That’s unlikely to land you in the hospital if you’re vaccinated and boosted — but poses a serious danger to the large share of the population not vaccinated at all. Avoid potentially exposing the elderly and people with high risk conditions — even if they’ve been vaccinated but not boosted.
