The Navajo County Board of Supervisors this week approved another $428,000 federal grant to help school districts cope with COVID-19.
The fresh flush of federal money comes as the omicron variant hits schools, with students returning from the holiday break.
Most of the money will go to county salaries and benefits, in a county with one of the lowest vaccination rates and highest death rates in the state. Navajo County’s death rate since the onset of the pandemic has been more than twice the statewide average.
The grant terms talk about providing testing and contact tracing in schools, now struggling with a big increase in cases due to the arrival of the fast-spreading omicron variant. Studies suggest the strain spreads two to four times more quickly than the now displaced delta strain.
However, rapid tests have become difficult to find throughout much of the nation — especially in Arizona. The speed with which omicron spreads makes quick testing, contract tracing and quarantine of people infected even more important.
Few schools in the county require students to wear masks. Only 28% of people younger than 20 in the county have had even a single shot — which means the overwhelming majority of students aren’t vaccinated.
Most lack adequate access to quick tests, which epidemiologists say have become critical to determining when people are infected — and whether their close contacts have picked up the virus. Omicron poses an especially difficult challenge in this regard — since it can produce high concentrations of the virus in the upper respiratory tract before people even develop symptoms.
The federal government has required health plans to offer people at least eight low-cost COVID-19 tests per month — and has promised to buy and distribute at least 500 million rapid tests.
The latest $428,000 in federal grant money comes on top of millions of dollars the county has received in pandemic relief money.
However, the county has amassed much worse statistics than almost any other in Arizona — which in turn has suffered among of the highest infection and death rates in the country. Tests aren’t widely available, vaccination rates are low, hospitals are filling up, the cumulative death rate is high and cases are rising on campus.
Navajo County as a daily average in the last two weeks has seen a 322% increase in new cases, but a 17% decline in hospitalizations. This likely reflects omicron’s tendency to cause less serious disease — but increases in hospitalization typically lag three weeks behind an increase in cases. Navajo County’s death rate of 2.10 per 100,000 is second only to Greenlee County.
Only 45% of off-reservation Navajo County residents have gotten at least one shot. The county has so far suffered 770 deaths and 29,000 reported infections. The number of new cases has risen some 266% as a daily average in the past two weeks — and are now running at more than 200 additional cases per day.
The number of vaccine doses has risen slightly in recent weeks — to about 372 cases per day. At that pace, it would take another three months just to give booster shots to the already vaccinated — without making any headway on the 55% who haven’t even had their first shot.
Studies suggest that a booster shot restores strong protection against infection with omicron.
Studies suggest that omicron can cause many more breakthrough infections among the fully vaccinated — as well as the 29,000 county residents who have already recovered from an infection from an earlier strain. Recovery from infection or the first two shots provide only about 30% protection from an omicron infection. A booster shot six months after an infection or the first two shots provides roughly 80 or 90% against omicron, according to preliminary studies.
Omicron now accounts for almost all the new infections in Arizona.
Healthcare providers in Navajo County are administering about 1,000 tests per day — and 12% are coming back positive. This indicates the virus remains widespread in the community.
The breakdown of the grant money in the 22-page contract includes $229,000 for salaries and benefits, $91,000 for fringe benefits, $7,000 for in-state travel, $30,000 for supplies, $25,000 for office leases, $32,000 for county overhead and $4,500 for professional services.
The supervisors approved the grant terms on the consent agenda, but didn’t discuss the explosion of COVID-19 cases during the meeting.
Shots, booster shoots sometimes up to 3-4 times and those people still getting Covid.
