HOLBROOK — Navajo County hopes to save as much as $90,000 annually by taking advantage of low interest rates to refinance some $10 million in debt.
The Board of Supervisors will hold a special meeting on Jan. 26 to approve the plan to refinance existing debt for assorted capital projects.
The county hopes it can save anywhere from $60,000 to $90,000 annually, depending on how the bond sales go once the supervisors approve the plan, according to deputy county manager Bryan Layton.
“We estimate that refinancing will achieve annual savings of $664k to $996k over the next ten years, depending on how the actual rate achieved,” said Layton.
The refinancing of long-term debt will involve about $10 million in bonds, with an estimated payment of $1.9 million in interest over the estimated 30-year term of the loans.
The county will conduct the meeting through Zoom. To participate, go to the county website at www.navajocountyaz.gov for the meeting agendas for the board of supervisors. The agenda includes the instructions for logging into the zoom meeting. To submit comments on the plan email the clerk of the board of supervisors at Melissa.buckley@navajocountyaz.gov.
