HOLBROOK — The Navajo County Board of Supervisors wasted no time in moving to collect the one-third of a cent increase in the sales tax approved by voters in August.
The board approved a resolution creating the jail district at their meeting on Tuesday. The final vote count in the election was 10,110 in favor of the jail district tax and 5,256 opposed.
The county will begin collecting the tax in January, which will add .33 of a cent to the sales tax levy throughout the county, although groceries and other items remain exempt.
Technically, the supervisor’s action this week was the first step towards setting up the jail district approved by voters on the second try. The new tax will generate about $2.5 million annually for the county and $1 million for cities that have been paying for jail services. This will prove a windfall for Holbrook because it generates so many prisoners, but a more modest boost for Show Low, Pinetop and other cities.
However, instead of spending the extra $2.5 million on jails, the county can shift money from the existing $5.3-million jails budget into the general fund. Spending on jails will not increase.
The county said it needed the extra money to replace sales tax revenue it has already lost as a result of the closure of Peabody’s Kayenta Coal Mine. The mining operation shut down in August, eliminating some 300 jobs — a heavy economic blow on the Navajo Reservation already plagued by high levels of unemployment. The plunging cost of natural gas produced by fracking operations means it costs about 60 percent more to generate electricity from coal than from natural gas. The cost of tougher air pollution controls on coal-fired plants also contributed to the decision to shut down the Navajo Generating Station and the coal mine that supplied it.
Navajo County also stands to lose property tax money from the anticipated closure of the Cholla coal-fired power plant in St. Joseph. Two of the four units have already shut down and the final two units will shut down before 2025 – perhaps much sooner. Officials had hoped Arizona Public Service would convert one of the units from coal to biomass produced by forest thinning projects. However, the Arizona Corporation Commission recently rejected imposing a biomass mandate, making the conversion of Cholla to biomass unlikely.
The extra sales tax revenue will offset the projected loss in sales tax and property tax revenue from closure of the mine and power plant – although the losses from Cholla may not hit the bottom line for another year or two.
County officials said the extra money could also provide an urgently needed financial cushion should the county slip back into recession, which some forecasters have predicted due to gyrations in bond markets.
The total county budget totals a whopping $121 million, but most of that consists of money the county collects and passes along to various special districts and capital projects. The general fund budget for 2019-20 totaled $43 million.
The biggest county general fund expenses include the sheriff’s office ($6.8 million), indigent healthcare ($2.9 million), administration ($2.4 million), the jail ($5.3 million), facilities management ($2 million), superior court ($1.7 million), the county attorney ($2.8 million), probation ($1 million), the clerk of court’s office ($1.4 million) six justice courts ($2 million) and its contingency fund ($4.7 million).
The county has 607 full-time workers, but only 353 of those serve in the general fund departments. Salaries and benefits account for $26 million out of the $42 million spent in the general fund.
Peter Aleshire covers county government and other topics for the Independent. He is the former editor of the Payson Roundup. Reach him at paleshire@payson.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.