NAVAJO COUNTY —
Navajo County recorder Doris Clark resigned this week, citing “family obligations.” Clark was elected to the job managing official documents and serving as the registrar of voters three years and three months ago.
The Supervisors appointed Michael Sample to fill the remainder of her term, which ends on Dec. 31. Sample’s also the only candidate who has so far filed to run for the position in August.
Clark recommended the supervisors give the job to Sample.
“Mr. Sample is an excellent candidate for this position and will serve the county well. Thank you for all your support during my term.”
Clark, a Democrat, was elected in 2016 with 58 percent of the vote, beating out Laura Sanchez. No Republicans ran for the seat.
The recorders office mostly processes documents and provides copies as well as handling voter registration and certifications.
Michael Sample, also a Democrat, has worked for Navajo County for the past 10 years, mostly as clerk of the superior court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.