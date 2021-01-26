The Queen of Scotland wandered through traffic on the highway outside of Holbrook, naked from the waist down. She gestured and shouted unintelligibly at the traffic, over which she reigned.
Arriving Navajo County Sheriff’s deputies found themselves confronted with a dangerous and perplexing dilemma — how to handle the Queen of Scotland on a busy night.
The incident illustrates the huge step forward Navajo County has made in the last six months by setting up two mental health crisis teams, Dawn Wilson told an appreciative Navajo County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday.
She announced that the two new teams can handle such confrontations as medical rather than criminal issues. The county has also added a mental health coordinator in the jail to ensure people either get transferred to mental health facilities or get the services they need in jail.
Navajo County Attorney Brad Carlyon and Navajo County Sheriff David Clouse have made changing how they handle addiction and mental illness a top priority. The county’s first key steps have already gained the attention of other counties statewide, Wilson told the supervisors.
The issue poses an enormous problem for police and courts all across the state. “Other rural counties have started contacting us wanting to emulate what we’re doing,” said Wilson.
Navajo County has a population of 113,000 — and a total of 16,715 people enrolled in the two major systems for providing mental health services. That doesn’t include people living on the county’s three Indian reservations or those covered by private health insurance.
Last year, the criminal justice system completed court-ordered evaluations of 124 people who’d been arrested and who presented a danger to themselves or others — up from 107 in 2019.
Every week, an average of four more people with serious mental illness end up in jail. But until how, the police and courts didn’t have strong connections to the existing network of mental health services — and officers had only limited training in how to cope with people like the Queen of Scotland.
Most of those people need drugs, treatment and counseling to function in society. The traumatic process of arrest and imprisonment is more likely to compound their problems than to help them cope. Moreover, processing people suffering from addiction and mental illness consumes an enormous amount of time for police and courts and so proves costly for taxpayers.
Wilson has been spearheading the complex and coordinated effort to reform the way Navajo County deals with the mentally ill.
One of her first discoveries was the lack of a crisis team to respond to such cases. On Tuesday, she noted that the county has now contracted with mental health service agencies to create two crisis teams — one in North County and one in South County. Those teams of mental health professionals can now respond to a call within 90 minutes, providing officers with vital backup and expertise. When it’s safe, those units can take people to treatment facilities rather than jail.
“We’re building relationships, holding weekly meetings” with the mental health and addiction treatment groups “to ensure that everyone is on the same page for getting those individuals directly into treatment,” said Wilson.
Moreover, 75% of the sworn officers have so far gotten training in “mental health first aid” and another 18% have gotten training in mental health crisis intervention.
The county has also added the first of two staff positions to screen for addiction and mental health disorders in the jail population.
The county’s also investigating the possibility of setting up a separate court system to handle addiction and mental health-related cases. Those courts give judges more flexibility and support when it comes to sentencing and diversion programs.
The county may also re-establish a court system specializing in domestic violence cases, which often also involve addiction and mental health issues. One statewide survey found Navajo County’s conviction rate for domestic violence crimes is just 16%. Other counties have found success in a “restorative justice” approach, which focuses on getting abusers to take responsibility, protecting the victims, and dealing with underlying mental health and drug abuse problems rather than simply imprisoning abusers — which is often not the outcome the victim seeks.
Navajo County has also experimented successfully with doing mental health evaluations to establish whether someone’s well enough to stand trial through video connections, which means doctors don’t have to enter the jail and the county saves on many other costs.
Finally, the county has experimented with providing better support services for people struggling with mental health and addiction issues once they leave jail or prison. That includes volunteer mentors as well as mental health health services — to keep those problems from again spinning out of control.
So how did that work out for the Queen of Scotland?
“She believes she’s the Queen of Traffic,” said Wilson. “She doesn’t believe she’s done anything wrong by walking in traffic. So has she done anything wrong? Is this a person who needs to go to jail?”
The incident took place in May, before the county had established the mobile response teams.
So the officer talked the woman out of traffic and calmed her down. He then started calling around, trying to figure out what to do with her — reluctant to simply book her into jail. He eventually drove her to the hospital.
All told, the incident took him out of service for more than six hours.
If that happened today, he could have simply called the crisis response team, kept track of the woman for 90 minutes and then resumed answering other calls — knowing the woman would get the help she needed from a comprehensive and coordinated system.
“We recently got a call from Maricopa County, asking what we were doing,” said Wilson. “They said, ‘we hear Navajo County’s moving mountains.’ So word of what we’re doing it getting around. The steps you take don’t have to be big, they just have to take us in the right direction.”
Supervisor Dawnafe Whitesinger commented, “I appreciate the work you’re doing on behalf of our communities. We’re so grateful.”
Supervisor Jason Whiting commented, “you can tell a lot of work has been put in here. Truly, when someone is passionate, they can move mountains.”
