HOLBROOK — As of August 1, there have been 5,255 COVID-19 cases in Navajo County. Alongside IHS providers, Little Colorado Medical Center and Summit Healthcare have provided care to residents in need. Below is an update from these hospital systems regarding their current capacity and capabilities, as well as an update from the Navajo County Public Health District.
Little Colorado Medical Center COVID-19 Care Update
LCMC continues to see increased volumes of COVID patients in our Emergency Department, Hospital and Clinic. Over the past five days, LCMC administered 132 tests, 6 of which were positive. At present, LCMC is caring for 9 inpatients and 1 COVID-positive patients. LCMC continues to closely monitor its supplies, with particular focus on surgical gowns and surgical masks.
Also this week we have started testing returning teachers and staff for WUSD.
Of interest this week, please see the following short article written by one of LCMC’s Emergency Department physicians. It’s a touching observation on the challenges and losses arising from COVID: https://medium.com/@johntveten/a-reflection-on-distance-41f62a066b7f
Summit Healthcare COVID-19 Care Update
Summit Healthcare is committed to the health and wellness of our White Mountain communities. On Thursday, July 23 Summit Healthcare’s Governing Board strongly encouraged the community to assist in the fight against COVID-19 by wearing a cloth face covering properly (over the nose and mouth) while in public settings, in addition to social distancing and hand washing. This simple action will not only save lives but will demonstrate unwavering support for our healthcare workers as they cope with the stress and demands of this challenging environment.
“Our ability to provide healthcare for all of the White Mountain communities would be impaired if the number of COVID-19 cases requiring hospitalizations exceeds our capacity,” says Ron McArthur, CEO, Summit Healthcare.
Help us stop the spread of COVID-19 in the White Mountains – Small Ask, Wear Your Mask.
To date, Summit Healthcare facilities have completed over 4,300 COVID-19 tests. Summit Healthcare has experienced a surge of inpatient hospitalizations for both COVID and non-COVID care needs. Summit’s inpatient bed availability on Medical/Surgical and ICU units is 90 including currently open surge beds. As of July 31, 2020, the total number of inpatients in Medical/Surgical and ICU beds at Summit Healthcare is 54 with 18 of them being COVID-19 positive or suspected patients.
Navajo County Public Health District COVID-19 Care Update
The Navajo county public health services district has been working closely with school administrators across Navajo county in preparation for the upcoming school year. On July 23 the governor signed Executive Order #51 outlining a process to make data informed decisions about when and how to start in-person instruction. The order requires face coverings for students over the age of 5 when in-person instruction begins, it also required ADHS to develop public health benchmarks that school officials may use to determine their in-person instruction dates. The deadline for releasing the criteria is August 7th.
“We have been meeting weekly with all Navajo County School District superintendents since the beginning of March, and this coordination and collaboration will continue,” said Jeff Lee, Navajo County Public Health Director. “Our top priority is the health and safety of our kids.”
