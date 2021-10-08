Navajo County has launched an innovative effort to allow people to record official documents without making the long drive to the Recorder’s Office in Holbrook.
The county will set up kiosks in public buildings in Winslow, Heber, Show Low, Snowflake and Pinetop-Lakeside where people can pay a fee and record documents, like deeds and other critical materials.
Recorder Michael Sample said fees paid by people filing the documents will cover the $56,000 initial cost and the $18,500 annual ongoing cost of the new system.
“It allows the public to go into those offices and record documents without having to drive to Holbrook,” he said. “We’re going to make it much easier for our citizens.”
Employees in each site — mostly county buildings — will be trained to ensure they can help people deal with the scanners to correctly file their documents. This includes mostly things like grant deeds, deeds of trust, mechanic’s liens and tax liens.
People recording documents will also have to fill out a form to establish their identity, along with supporting documents that will be recorded for later verification.
Navajo County sprawls across some 10,000 square miles, but has just 110,000 residents. Most people either live scattered across the Navajo Nation or in Show Low and Pinetop. However, Show Low’s 48 miles from the much smaller community seat in Holbrook.
Peter Aleshire covers county government and other topics for the Independent. He is the former editor of the Payson Roundup. Reach him at paleshire@payson.com
