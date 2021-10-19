Navajo County will fork out about $2,000 a month to lease a couple of modular buildings from Show Low near the airport.
The county needs the space to accommodate a big increase in health department staffing funded by federal grants, Assistant County Attorney Bryan Layton told the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday.
“What’s caused this is that public health will receive new staff and funding for programs newly mandated. We looked around for places we could house staff — but the leasing market is pretty tough. Not a lot of viable options.”
The county will use the 2,600-square-foot buildings for offices, which won’t include public parking and access.
Show Low owns the two buildings at the Show Low Regional Airport, but isn’t currently using the space.
“The additional space would allow for some existing staff to be housed at this City of Show Low facility and the new staff to be located at the Show Low Public Health District building.”
Navajo County has received millions of dollars in federal grants related to the pandemic, including money for vaccination campaigns, contact tracing and testing.
Unfortunately, southern Navajo County remains one of the most poorly vaccinated areas in the state. The state reports just 38% of the non-reservation population in the county has gotten at least one shot of the vaccine.
Peter Aleshire covers county government and other topics for the Independent. He is the former editor of the Payson Roundup. Reach him at paleshire@payson.com
(1) comment
Big big money and low vaccination rate. Ok let's break out the monetary incentives. Everyone who gets or has been vaccinated gets $500. Will that work? I like it.
